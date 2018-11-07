If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Win for Democrats - but no 'tsunami'

Image copyright Getty Images

The Democrats have taken back control of the House of Representatives in the US mid-term elections - dealing a serious blow to President Donald Trump. It enables them to thwart his agenda, and as our North America reporter Anthony Zurcher puts it: "After two years in the darkness, Democrats have a means to fight back." As well as more effectively blocking legislative plans, the Democrats could now launch investigations into Mr Trump's administration and business affairs, from tax returns to potential conflicts of interest.

But it hasn't been the tsunami many on the left were hoping for, Zurcher adds. Mr Trump's Republicans have stayed in control of the Senate and even look likely to strengthen their majority, leading the president to declare the night "a tremendous success". Controlling the Senate means Republicans can confirm any appointments to Mr Trump's administration or the judiciary, and it also makes it easier for him to replace officials.

So what does a divided Congress mean? Apart from suggesting a country divided, it could also lead to potential gridlock. With rival parts of government unable to agree with each other, the risk of a shutdown could increase hugely.

Here are the results in full and you can look back at how all the action unfolded.

A Brexit deal this month?

Senior ministers have agreed they want to reach a deal with the EU by the end of this month, sources say. "Everyone saw the difficulties of leaving it longer," a senior cabinet source told the BBC.

The BBC has also seen what appears to be a blow-by-blow plan of how the government wants to sell a Brexit deal to Parliament and the public. It includes a speech from the prime minister later this month where she would say: ''We have delivered on the referendum." But BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg says the notes suggest ministers are not where they wanted to be at this point.

You can see the apparent plan in full here. A government spokesman has denied the notes are real, saying the "misspelling and childish language" should make that clear.

Ryanair sacks staff 'who slept on floor'

Six cabin crew members have been sacked by Ryanair for gross misconduct after they were pictured sleeping on the floor of a Spanish airport office last month. The airline claimed the image, which was widely shared online, was staged, and damaged its reputation. More than 20 crew members were stranded in Malaga airport when their flights were diverted, but the airline insisted "no crew slept on the floor".

Is the party over for Ibiza?

By Vivienne Nunis, business reporter

Last year, 3.2 million tourists visited Ibiza, but balancing the tourism sector with the needs of local residents is proving increasingly difficult. When a socialist coalition took control of the island's governing council in 2015, reining in tourism was central to their manifesto. Now many of its open air venues and bars are having to fall in line with tough new regulations such as a clampdown on loud music and earlier closing times. "They want to stop everything," Marta, an Ibizan DJ, says.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Knife crime is on the front of some of this morning's papers. The Guardian says doctors are calling for school closing times to be staggered to reduce the risk of violence. "We're on a knife edge" the Sun's headline reads, following the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in London, which the paper says is the 250th death related to knife crime in the UK this year. The Daily Mirror carries a story about a nine-year-old girl who "begged for work to feed her family" after universal credit left her family completely broke. And the Daily Express calls for "justice" for 300 women who lost their war widows' pension because they "fell in love again".

Lookahead

11:00 Actress Emma Thompson formally receives her damehood for services to drama at a Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony

14:00 A stone is unveiled at London's Brompton Cemetery to commemorate all the groundsmen who lost their lives during the First World War

On this day

1972 President Richard Nixon wins a second term in the White House by a landslide. He resigned within two years due to the Watergate scandal

