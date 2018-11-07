Heathrow lighting failure disrupts flights

Image copyright Getty Images

Passengers are facing disruption at Heathrow Airport because of a problem with the runway lights.

People on planes due to fly into Heathrow have been reporting that they haven't been allowed to take off because the airport is closed.

An airport spokesperson said a technical issue was being investigated and disruption was anticipated throughout the morning.

Passengers are being advised to check their flight status with the airlines.

British Airways said in a statement that it was diverting flights due to arrive at Heathrow shortly and delaying flights which had not yet departed.