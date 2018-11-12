London homicides: The 119 victims of 2018

Last week saw the number of homicides in London surpass last year's figure of 116.

The toll of 119 homicides - which includes cases of murder and manslaughter - includes 69 fatal stabbings and 14 shootings.

Scroll below to read about the victims, who are listed by date of death.

January 2018

1. Steve Frank Navaez-Jara, 20, was stabbed on New Year's Day in Islington. His family said they "pray to God that Steve's death brings knife crime to an end".

2. Elizabeta Lacatusu, 44, was stabbed in Redbridge, east London, on 3 January. In June, Geanu Armeanu, her former partner, was jailed for 28 years for murder.

3. Vijaykumar Patel, 49, died on 6 January after being attacked outside a shop in Mill Hill, north London.

A 16-year-old boy was convicted of his manslaughter in July.

4. Daniel Frederick, 34, died after being stabbed in Hackney on 8 January in an unprovoked attack.

Five teenagers were convicted and jailed over his death in October.

5. Harry Uzoka, 25. Model killed after being stabbed in the heart in Shepherd's Bush on 11 January.

Two men were convicted of his murder, and a third of manslaughter, in August.

6. Yaya Mbye, 26, died in hospital after being stabbed in Stoke Newington on 28 January.

7. Lily-Mai Saint George, 11 weeks, was found dead in Haringey on 31 January. Police investigated her death as murder and arrested two people in April.

8. Khader Saleh, 25, was stabbed at Wormwood Scrubs prison on 31 January. The 25-year-old's brother described him as "a young man trying to move on in his life".

February 2018

9. Sayed Azim Khan, 49, was found dead in Ilford Cemetery on 2 February having suffered extensive head injuries. He had last been seen at his home address on 24 January in Thamesmead.

10. Hassan Ozcan, 19, died from multiple stab wounds in Barking, east London, on 3 February.

11. Kwabena Nelson, 23, a youth worker from Tottenham, died after being stabbed on 3 February. In August, 21-year-old Neron Quartey was found guilty of murder and sentenced to a minimum of 26 years in prison.

12. Juan Olmos Saca, 39, died on 4 February after being stabbed in the chest in Peckham on the 29 January. He spent a week in hospital, but never recovered from his injuries.

13. Hannah Leonard, 55, was stabbed in a flat in Camden on 8 February and died from her injuries.

14. Alfie Lamb, 3, was found unresponsive at his home in Croydon and died three days later in hospital. In May, police charged three people in connection with his death.

15. Sabri Chibani, 19, was stabbed in the chest in Streatham, south London, on 11 February.

16. Bulent Kabala, 41, was London's first shooting victim of 2018. He was shot in Barnet on 12 February and died at the scene.

17. Saeeda Hussain, 54, was stabbed at an address in Ilford on 13 February, and died from her injuries.

18. Lord Promise Nkenda, 17, was stabbed in Canning Town, east London, on Valentine's Day. Five teenagers are currently on trial in connection with his murder.

19. Mark Smith, 48, was found unconscious at an address in Waltham Forest, east London, on 15 February and pronounced dead a short time later. A 38-year old woman has been charged with murder.

20. Lewis Blackman, 19, was stabbed in the early hours of 18 February after attending a party in Kensington.

21. Rotimi Oshibanjo, 26, was stabbed in Southall, west London, on 19 February and died from his injuries.

22. Sadiq Mohammed, 20, died after being stabbed in Camden on 20 February. His mother begged those with knives to stop using them, and called for action from police.

23. Abdikarim Hassan, 17, died in Camden after being stabbed.

24. Jozef Boci, 30, suffered serious head injuries after being attacked on the street in Greenwich. Mr Boci, who was from Albania but living in Catford, was taken to hospital after the attack on 17 February, but died on 24 February. Two men were convicted of his manslaughter in September.

25. Amir Ellouzi, 24, from Victoria, was shot in Westminster on 20 February and died one week later.

March 2018

26. Christopher Beaumont, 42, was stabbed to death by his brother at his mother's house in Hammersmith on 1 March. Stephen Blake, 32, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was later sentenced to indefinite detention under the Mental Health Act.

27. Laura Figueira, 47, was found dead at her home in Twickenham on 5 March with stab wounds. Later the same day, her husband and two young sons were discovered at the foot of cliffs in East Sussex, all three having died from multiple injuries consistent with falling from a height.

Stabbed mum and cliff death family named

28. Kelva Smith, 20, died after being stabbed in the abdomen in Croydon. His aunt said London's issue with knife crime was "out of control".

Tyrone Farquharson, 20, was convicted of his murder in October.

29. Kelvin Odunuyi, 19, was shot outside a cinema in Wood Green on 8 March.

30. Michael Boyle, 44 died from a single stab wound to the chest. He was attacked on 25 February and died in hospital on 10 March.

31. Julian Joseph, 36, died in hospital after being attacked on a bus in New Cross on 12 March and suffering a serious head injury.

32. Nikolai Glushkov, 68, a Russian businessman. He was found dead at his home in south-west London having been strangled. His death came a week after the poisonings of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury.

Police later disclosed that Mr Glushkov had survived a suspected poisoning himself in 2013.

33. Joseph William-Torres, 20, was shot dead in a car in Walthamstow on 14 March. A 15-year-old boy was later charged with his murder.

34. Lyndon Davis, 18, was stabbed to death in Chadwell Heath on 14 March.

35. Naomi Hersi, 36, was found with stab wounds at a hotel near Heathrow Airport on 16 March. She was pronounced dead 30 minutes later.

In November Jesse McDonald, 25, was jailed for 20 years for her murder.

36. Russell Jones, 23, died after suffering from stab injuries and a gunshot wound in Enfield on 17 March.

37. Tyrone Silcott, 41, died after being stabbed in Hackney on 18 March.

38. Balbir Johal, 48, was admitted to hospital with stab wounds after being attacked in Southall on 19 March. He died shortly afterwards. One man was later convicted of his murder, another of manslaughter.

39. Jermaine Kevin Johnson, 41, was stabbed in Waltham Forest, east London, on 19 March.

40. Beniamin Pieknyi, 21, was found with stab wounds at Stratford shopping centre on 20 March. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Murder victim's family flee London 'danger'

41. Abraham Badru, 26, was shot dead in Dalston, north-east London, on 25 March. His family described him as a "beautiful soul" who "hated confrontation".

Son's killing 'revenge' for halting rape

42. David Potter, 50, was found dead inside a house in Tooting High Street on 26 March. He had suffered stab injuries.

43. Wieskaw Kopcynski, 59, died in hospital on 27 March, two days after being assaulted at his home in Barking, east London.

44. Malachi Brooks, 21, was found stabbed in Surrey Lane, Battersea, on 28 March. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Three men were later convicted of arson after a car used by his attackers was set alight, destroying any possible DNA evidence. No-one has been charged over his death.

45. Reece Tshoma, 23, was stabbed in Plumstead, south-east London, on 29 March.

46. Leyla Mtumwa, 36, was found with stab wounds in Haringey on 30 March and died from her injuries. In October Kema Salum, 39, was sentenced to 23 years in prison for her murder.

47. Ourania Lambrou, 80, died in hospital after an incident in Camden on 31 March. A man was later charged with her manslaughter.

April 2018

48. Devoy Stapleton, 20, was stabbed in Wandsworth, south London on 1 April.

49. Tanesha Melbourne-Blake, 17, died in a drive-by shooting in Tottenham. Friends described her as a "very loveable little girl in the community".

50. Amaan Shakoor, 16, was shot in Walthamstow on 2 April and died a day later in hospital.

51. Henry Vincent, 38, was stabbed at a house in Lewisham on 4 April, reportedly while burgling the property. The 38-year-old was found collapsed in the street and died from his injuries a few hours later in hospital.

Homeowner Richard Osborn-Brooks, 78, was arrested on suspicion of murder, but he was released without charge and told he would face no further action.

52. Babatunde Akintayo Awofeso, 53, was pronounced dead at a bookmakers in Upper Clapton, north London, on 4 April following reports of an altercation with another man.

53. Israel Ogunsola, 18, was stabbed to death in Hackney on 4 April. Police were alerted by a motorist and performed first aid, but the teenager died at the scene.

54. John MacClean, 35, was stabbed at a property in the Isle of Dogs area. Paramedics were called, but he died at the scene.

55. Natasha Hill, 18, was found with multiple head injuries in the early hours of 15 April. She was pronounced dead at the scene in Abbey Wood.

56. Raul Chiriac, 26, was stabbed to death by his girlfriend Simone Fergus, 34, on 15 April at their home in Colindale, north London. She was later convicted of his manslaughter.

57. Samantha Clarke, 38, was stabbed to death in Brixton on 15 April.

58. Sami Sihom, 18, was stabbed in Forest Gate, east London at about 22:50 BST on 16 April and died about 30 minutes later. He was reportedly on his way home from watching a West Ham game.

59. John Woodward, 47, a builder, was found dead in Hatton Garden with serious head injuries. It was initially thought that he had suffered an accident, but police later opened a murder inquiry.

60. Aaron Springett, 32, was found collapsed after a street fight in Morden, south London, on 19 April. He was taken to hospital but died a day later. In November, Joseph Ankrah, 31, was sentenced to seven years in prison for his manslaughter.

61. Kwasi Anim-Boadu, 20, was found dead with stab wounds in Roth Walk, Finsbury Park, on 21 April.

May 2018

62. Leon Maxwell, 38, was shot on 1 May near to Queensbury underground station in north-west London. He died from his injuries at the scene.

63. Rhyhiem Ainsworth-Barton, 18, was killed in a fatal shooting in Kennington on 5 May. He died from his injuries at the scene.

64. Onees Khatoon, 71, was killed by her 51-year-old son on 13 May in the home they shared in Hayes, south London.

Man admits murdering 71-year-old mother

65. Gerry Gaffney, 46, a lighting technician, was stabbed in Vassall Road, Camberwell.

66. Osman Shidane, 20, was stabbed on 15 May in Ruislip. He died in hospital from his injuries three days later.

67. Rosina Coleman, 85, was found dead at an address in Ashmour Gardens, Romford, on 15 May. Paul Prause, a 65-year-old handyman, was later arrested and charged with her murder.

68. Abdulrahman Nassor Juma,23, known to his friends as Mani, was killed in Barking on 17 May. Police tried to save him before the paramedics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene due to his stab injuries.

69. Arunesh Thangarajah, 28, was stabbed in Mitcham, south London, and died on 20 May.

70. Sophie Cavanagh, 31, was found dead at an address in Chatterton Road, Bromley, on 20 May. Her estranged husband was later charged with murder.

71. Marcel Campbell, 30, from Haringey was stabbed to death on Upper Street in Islington on 21 May.

72. A 61-year-old woman died after suffering head injuries in an incident in Islington on 24 May. Police have not named her. A 95-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of murder.

73. Bethany-Maria Beales, 22, was found dead at the foot of 36-storey Heron Building on Moor Lane, Moorgate, on 26 May. She had suffered injuries "consistent with a fall from height", City of London Police said. A man and a woman were later arrested in connection with the case.

June 2018

74. Andra Hilitanu, 28, was found stabbed to death at a property in Neasden on 1 June.

75. Mark Fontaine, 41, a delivery driver, was fatally stabbed in Kensington on 5 June. A 14-year-old boy was later charged with his murder.

76. Edmond Jonuzi, 35, was found with serious stab wounds near Turnpike Lane underground station in north London on 9 June. He died at the scene.

77. Gitana Matukeviciene, 52, was found dead at a property in Dagenham on 9 June having suffered from a range of injuries.

78. Joshua Boadu, 23, who was known as "SJ", was found with stab wounds at an address in Southwark on 11 June. He died from his injuries.

79. Mark Tremain, 52, spent several weeks in hospital in a critical condition after police were called to reports of men fighting in Lambeth. He died on 14 June from a head injury.

80. Matthew Thomas, 39, a scaffolder, was found dead with unexplained injuries at a flat in Pimlico, central London. A man and a woman were arrested at the scene.

81. Gita Suri, 56, was found in the rear garden of a house in Tunnel Avenue, Greenwich, on Saturday 23 June. She had suffered stab injuries.

82. Jordan Douherty, 15, was stabbed to death in Romford, east London, on 23 June during a fight involving about 100 youths.

83. Ishak Tacine, 20, was stabbed to death in Edmonton, north London on 27 June.

July 2018

84. Shuren Ma, 72, died shortly after police attended reports of a disturbance at an address in Woolwich on 1 July. A man in his 70s was also found at the scene with stab injuries.

85. Janek Brackonecki, 57, was found seriously injured in a car park near Leytonstone High Road in east London on 7 July. He died at the scene.

86. Katrina Makunova, 17, was stabbed on 12 July in Camberwell. The teenager died from a wound to her chest.

87. Latwaan Griffiths, 18, was found by police on Denmark Road in Lambeth having suffered stab injuries on 26 July. He died the following day.

88. Sheila Thomas, 69, was found dead at an address on Casino Avenue in Herne Hill, south London on 31 July.

August 2018

89. Sidique Kamara, 23, a drill rapper known as Incognito, was found dead by police in Camberwell on 1 August. He had been stabbed.

90. A 50-year-old woman, died in a house fire on Valentines Way, Dagenham, on 2 August. Police have not named her. A man was later charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

91. Malik Chattun, 22, was stabbed in Kingston upon Thames on 5 August during a brawl reportedly involving 10 people.

92. Joel Urhie, 7, died after an arson attack at his home in Deptford, south-east London, on 7 July. Joel's mother said he was was the "sweetest most caring little boy you could ever meet".

93. Simonne Samantha Kerr, 31, was stabbed to death in Wandsworth on 15 August. A nurse, she had appeared on Britain's Got Talent in an NHS choir. Desmond Sylva, 40, was later charged with her murder.

94. Joseph Cullimore, 42, was stabbed to death in Chingford, east London, on 17 August.

95. Leroy Junior Edwards, 66, was stabbed to death in Catford, south-east London, on 18 August.

96. Gary Amer, 63, was stabbed to death at a property in Walworth, south-east London, on 19 August.

97. Kaltoun Saleh, 43, died in hospital on 21 August as a result of a fire at a property in Islington on 5 July.

98. Caroline Harrison, 73, died in a house fire in Teddington on 22 August. Police began a murder investigation after tests revealed she had been attacked before her death.

99. Shevaun Sorrell, 22, was found unresponsive in Creek Road at 23:45 BST on 25 August. Ambulance crews found he had suffered stab injuries, but he died in hospital an hour later.

100. Abdi Ali, 18, was found in the loft of an address in Enfield on 27 August, having gone missing in December last year. He had died from a blunt force trauma to the head and stab wounds to the chest.

101. Celia Levitt, 68, was killed at a residential address in Bromley on 31 August. Her death was as a result of compression to the neck, police said.

September 2018

102. Ismail Tanrikulu, 22, was shot dead in Tottenham Cemetery on 3 September.

103. Memunatu Warne, 46, died after a suspected arson attack at a property on 6 September in Woolwich.

104. Ali Al Har, 25, was stabbed to death in Islington on 18 September

105. Kanagusabi Ramathan, 76, was found dead at a residential address in Newham on 21 September.

106. Elyon Poku, 20, was stabbed during a party in Stamford Hill. He died in the early hours of 22 September as a result of his injuries.

107. Guled Farah, 19, was shot and killed in Walthamstow on 22 September. His friends drove him to hospital, but he died less than an hour after police were called.

108. Sandra Zmijan, 32, was found dead in a garden in Hayes, west London, on 24 September. Police disclosed that she had died after being hit repeatedly by a heavy blunt object.

October 2018

109. Hashim Abdalla Ali,22, was found in a car in Hillingdon with a gunshot wound on 11 October and pronounced dead at the scene.

110. Moses Mayele, 23, was stabbed yards away from his home in Hainault on 12 October.

111. Ian Tomlin, 46, was murdered in Battersea on 17 October. He died from a blunt force trauma to his head.

112. Nazia Ali, 25, from Bow, was found dead at a residential address in Tower Hamlets on 22 October.

113. Ethan Nedd-Bruce, 18, died on the street in Greenwich on 22 October. He was stabbed and shot, and it was the latter that led to his death.

114. Martin Welsh, 47, was stabbed in a residential address in Hendon on 28 October. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

115. Rocky Djelal, 38, was fatally stabbed in Southwark Park on 31 October. His family said he was "a father who was idolised by his daughter, a brother who was loved dearly and an uncle, nephew and friend who was loved and respected".

November 2018

116. Jay Hughes, 15, from Bellingham, south-east London, died of a single stab wound to the heart after he was attacked in the street on 1 November.

117. Malcolm Mide-Madariola, 17, was stabbed outside Clapham South underground station in the middle of the afternoon on 2 November. The teenager from Peckham, who was a student at a college in Clapham, was taken to hospital, but died from his injuries. A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder.

118. Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez, 22, was found on Samos Road in Anerley, south London, at lunchtime on 4 November with stab wounds. He died at the scene 30 minutes later.

119. John Ogunjobi, 16, was found with fatal injuries on Greenleaf Close, Tulse Hill, south London at 22:53 on 5 November. Police were called to reports of gunshots, but found him collapsed on the street with stab injuries.