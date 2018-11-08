If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Donald Trump said he would wait until after the mid-term elections to decide his attorney general's fate, and he did - just. With the ink barely dry on the ballot papers, Jeff Sessions was fired. Why? Well, the attorney general's job is to represent the US in legal matters and give advice to the president. But on a crucial issue, Mr Sessions refused to do that. He stepped aside from the investigation into links between the president and Russia because of a potential conflict of interest. Mr Trump felt that move let him down and left him exposed.

The BBC's Anthony Zurcher in Washington says the duty of overseeing the Russia probe has now shifted to a man who has been a critic of it. It's possible this is just the opening move of a White House effort to shut it down, our correspondent adds.

Shortly before Sessions' defenestration, the president offered an olive branch to his rival Democrats after they seized control of the House of Representatives. It means they can investigate Mr Trump's business affairs, including tax returns, while thwarting his legislative agenda. The president suggested the parties could co-operate on issues such as infrastructure, trade and health - but threatened to adopt a "warlike posture" if they started serving legal writs against him. The mood at the press conference was testy to say the least and led to a stand-up row with one reporter.

We've got so much good stuff to help you make sense of the mid-terms. To start, check out the results in maps and charts, and read the five key things we learned. Here, too, are the women who made history in the vote - and some advice from the UK for them.

Internet giants and toy-makers must be more transparent about the data they are collecting on children, says the children's commissioner for England. Kids themselves also need to learn how they're being "datafied" - and what to do about it - she says, while the government should look at introducing tougher data protection laws. A report for Anne Longfield highlights how very young children are now using toys that are connected to the internet and that gather personal information which could leave them open to attack from hackers.

Prince Charles says he'll stop speaking out on topics he feels strongly about when he becomes king. He's campaigned on issues such as the environment for decades, in contrast to the Queen, who has famously kept her personal views private since taking the throne. Speaking in a BBC documentary to mark his 70th birthday - to be aired on Thursday night - Prince Charles said he would have to operate within "constitutional parameters".

By Justin Parkinson, BBC

Marking the end of the World War One wasn't always as sombre as it is today. "Victory balls" - charity fundraising events involving fancy dress, dancing, singing and copious drinking - used to be held on the evening of 11 November to cater for people, most of them young, who wanted to have fun. But these events eventually petered out after a vicar, who tended to dying soldiers on the Western Front, revealed how he felt about such celebrations.

The US mid-term results dominate. For the Guardian, the outcome fell short of the repudiation of President Trump that millions had yearned for. The Times says America has been left exhausted and divided by the election campaign. But the Financial Times says all Americans should take satisfaction from an outcome that shows the country's system of checks and balances is working. Elsewhere, many papers carry a picture of 98-year-old war veteran Peter Gouldstone, critically ill following an attack by intruders at his home. The Daily Mirror asks: "What have we become?" The Daily Mail describes the assault as another shocking example of "Wild West Britain". Finally, Theresa May comes under pressure to publish legal advice she's been given about any temporary customs arrangement with the EU. In the Sun's view, if the attorney general has a moment's doubt about Britain's ability to extricate itself from a customs union, the public must know.

Thermal drone rescues woodland wanderers

How did we mess up antibiotics?

The endangered buildings saved from ruin

12:00 The British Army hosts men and women's football matches against their German counterparts in Nottingham to mark the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice.

Today The House of Commons hosts the first Women MPs of the World Conference, bringing together female MPs from more than 100 countries.

1990 Mary Robinson is elected the first female president of the Republic of Ireland

