Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Zamira Hajiyeva faces two charges of embezzlement

A woman who spent £16m at Harrods and was arrested as part of the UK's first Unexplained Wealth Order will be freed on bail.

Zamira Hajiyeva, 55, is the wife of an ex-state banker who is serving a 15-year prison sentence for embezzlement in their home country of Azerbaijan.

She was arrested last week and faces two charges of embezzlement.

At a High Court hearing on Thursday she was released on bail pending attempts to extradite her to Azerbaijan.