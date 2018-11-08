Woman who spent £16m in Harrods released on bail
- 8 November 2018
A woman who spent £16m at Harrods and was arrested as part of the UK's first Unexplained Wealth Order will be freed on bail.
Zamira Hajiyeva, 55, is the wife of an ex-state banker who is serving a 15-year prison sentence for embezzlement in their home country of Azerbaijan.
She was arrested last week and faces two charges of embezzlement.
At a High Court hearing on Thursday she was released on bail pending attempts to extradite her to Azerbaijan.