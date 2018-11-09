From "Poppy Road" in Walsall to Lloyd's of London, Armistice Day is being marked across the country - and beyond.

Image copyright PA Image caption Workers at the insurance market Lloyd's of London watch as poppies fall through the atrium of the building during Friday's commemoration service

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Salisbury Cathedral is lit up with a projection of falling poppies, created by the Royal British Legion

Image copyright PA Image caption In Hull Minster, people admire an installation created by artist Martin Waters entitled "Coming Home"

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The historical statue of soldier "Tommy" on Seaham seafront in County Durham is decorated with magnetic poppies

Image copyright PA Image caption Station Road in Aldridge, Walsall, has been transformed into Poppy Road

Image copyright PA Image caption Residents and businesses have decorated their buildings with tens of thousands of poppies as part of the project

Image copyright PA Image caption On a smaller scale, local councillor Laurence Green in Ashprington, Devon, tends to a memorial at the village war memorial

Image copyright PA Image caption Thousands of individually knitted poppies cascade down the side of St John the Baptist church in North Baddesley, Hampshire

Image copyright PA Image caption "Still now and always in our hearts": Crosses at the official opening of the Field of Remembrance in the grounds of Lydiard House and Park, Royal Wootton Bassett

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Watchman V, the outgoing mascot for the Staffordshire Regiment Association, near Westminster Abbey

Image copyright Elizabeth Fitzpatrick//PA Image caption A range of knitted decorations for Armistice Day decorate railings in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption London Underground redecorates its Tube sign to mark the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day

Image copyright EPA Image caption Meanwhile Down Under, EU ambassadors help to install poppies ahead of Remembrance Day commemorations in Canberra, Australia

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Next to the Menin Gate Memorial in Ypres, France, poppies with messages are left in remembrance

Image copyright Reuters Image caption More than 15,000 poppies - knitted by the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters as well as schoolchildren and people in care homes - pour down Hertford Castle

Image copyright PA Image caption Woollen poppies adorn the railings outside Winchester Cathedral in Hampshire

Image copyright Reuters Image caption And around the Tower of London, the moat is filled with 10,000 lit torches as part of a week-long installation

All images are subject to copyright.