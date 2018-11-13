Image copyright Handout

The UK has a "moral obligation" to offer asylum to Asia Bibi, the Pakistani Christian woman recently acquitted of blasphemy, an MP says.

Ms Bibi was freed last week after eight years on death row, sparking violent protests from Islamists.

Conservative MP Rehman Chisti, who has spoken to her husband and daughter, says her life is in "grave danger".

Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson is also among the politicians urging the UK government to help her.

The mother-of-five was the first female non-Muslim charged under the country's blasphemy laws. The laws carry a potential death sentence for anyone who insults Islam.

Her husband, Ashiq Masih, has said the family is in great danger in Pakistan and has pleaded for asylum in the UK, US or Canada.

Canada has said talks are under way about allowing her to go there.

However, Pakistan has agreed to try to stop her leaving the country to help calm the unrest which has broken out following her release.

Asia Bibi, sometimes known as Asia Noreen, was convicted in 2010 of insulting the Prophet Muhammad during a row with neighbours the previous year. Her lawyers have denied she ever did so.

The court overturned her conviction on the grounds there was not enough evidence to support it.

'Doing the right thing'

Mr Chisti, MP for Gillingham and Rainham, told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme he had asked her husband and daughter to give him a letter to pass to the UK government.

He said: "We have a moral obligation as the United Kingdom to give sanctuary to someone who's been persecuted for their faith, but whose life is in grave danger. And that's why I think it's absolutely right and proper that we should give her asylum."

In a letter to Home Secretary Sajid Javid and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, and reported in the Daily Mail, Mr Johnson said: "I am well aware, as a former foreign secretary, of the constant threat to our overseas missions but we cannot allow the threat of violence to deter us from doing the right thing.

"I do not think it is a dignified position for the UK, given our historic links with Pakistan and the extent of our influence there, to look to others to do what we are allegedly nervous to do ourselves."

Diane Dodds, DUP MEP for Northern Ireland, wrote on Twitter that the UK should "grant asylum immediately", calling on the home secretary to "do the right thing".

To take the official route to asylum, the family would have to flee Pakistan and then make their request.