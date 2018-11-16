If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright Reuters

May fights on, but what about Gove?

Theresa May lost two cabinet ministers, unhappy with her Brexit plans, on Thursday. Might another be about to go? Environment Secretary Michael Gove, one of the highest-profile Leave campaigners during the 2016 referendum, is considering his position, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg reports.

It's understood that Mr Gove turned down the post of Brexit secretary, left vacant by the resignation of Dominic Raab. It's also reported that some cabinet ministers are considering trying to make the PM change the draft deal with the EU. And some Conservative backbenchers are attempting to trigger a vote of no confidence in her.

But Mrs May, who takes part in a phone-in on LBC radio today, says she's not for turning. She's declared her plans to be "in the national interest". But can she keep going? Laura Kuenssberg studies the situation.

Meanwhile, the BBC's experts look at what's in the draft deal. And political correspondent Leila Nathoo wonders what might happen next.

California fires: More people missing

At least 63 people have died in the wildfires in California, and the number of those missing has doubled to more than 600. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said "extraordinary" levels of "chaos" made it hard to establish precise details. President Donald Trump will visit California, where almost 12,000 buildings have been destroyed, on Saturday. Survivors of the fires share stories of heroism with the BBC.

Khmer Rouge leaders found guilty of genocide

Two leaders of the brutal Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia have been found guilty of genocide. Nuon Chea, 92, was the deputy of regime leader Pol Pot, and Khieu Samphan, 87, was head of state. The guilty verdict, in a UN-backed tribunal, is the first official acknowledgement that what the Khmer Rouge - under which up to two million people died - did was genocide, as defined in international law.

Flu vaccine delays 'resolved by weekend'

People over 65 are advised to get a flu jab by early December, but vaccine shortages this year have caused frustration for GPs and patients in England. However, a final delivery batch should arrive by Saturday, NHS England says. The British Medical Association insists that the NHS must "learn lessons" from what's happened.

How to be an eco-friendly shopper

By Bela Shah, Newsbeat

One way to cut down the mileage when you're shopping is to stay indoors. Online shopping eliminates car trips and carbon emissions by using one delivery van for multiple shoppers. But anyone who's ordered clothes online will know that many parcels arrive as a plastic bag.

Inside, each item is usually individually wrapped in another plastic bag. The package will also contain a large, often A4, paper receipt with various thermal labels. You've probably noticed there'll also be other papers thrown in - promotional flyers, offers, samples, etc.

What the papers say

Yup, it's Brexit everywhere again. "Blue on blue" is Metro's headline, as it looks at Conservative infighting following the publication of the draft deal with the EU. The Daily Telegraph says Theresa May is "hanging by a thread", while the i adds that plotters against her are on the move. The Daily Mail praises the PM for her "calmness and composure", while describing those wanting to oust her as "peacocking saboteurs" and "low-grade assassins". There's also a bit of fun with Mrs May's invocation of famously obdurate England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott. The Sun says she's on a "sticky wicket", while the Daily Mirror's headline is "Stumped". Away from politics, the Daily Star leads on I'm a Celebrity host Holly Willoughby becoming a "gibbering wreck over biting bugs" in the Australian jungle.

Lookahead

Today Ex-footballer and manager Kenny Dalglish is at Buckingham Palace to receive his knighthood for services to football and the city of Liverpool.

19:45 Wales' men's football team host Denmark in the Nations League.

On this day

1979 Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher names Sir Anthony Blunt, a former security service officer and personal adviser on art to the Queen, as the "fourth man" in the Cambridge spy ring.

