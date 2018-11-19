UK

World Toilet Day: Many UK workers 'lack decent facilities'

  • 19 November 2018
Out of order signs on toilet sinks. [SINGLE USE ONLY PIC] Image copyright Alamy
Image caption One worker said the time they take for toilet breaks is taken out of their lunch break

Tens of thousands of UK workers do not have access to decent toilets, Britain's biggest trade union has said.

According to Unite, workers in one small bank branch were encouraged to use a bucket in a neighbouring room.

And other examples included bus drivers not being given a break for five hours and a construction worker who said the women's toilets were used for storage.

The trade union is trying to raise awareness of toilet dignity, as Monday marks World Toilet Day.

Unite represents workers in a wide range of fields from nurses and teachers to bank staff and bus drivers.

It said it believes tens of thousands of workers are not provided with decent toilets or "have undue, unnecessary or officious restrictions placed on them when they attempt to use the facilities provided".

And women in particular suffer toilet indignity, it said - especially when on their period. The union has previously called for all employers to provide sanitary products in the workplace, as they do with toilet roll.

It highlighted the case of one small bank branch which only recruited men and then encouraged workers to use a bucket in another room to reduce the time spent away from work.

The union's assistant general secretary Gail Cartmail said it was "simply disgraceful" and the situation is "clearly deeply humiliating" for workers.

"Employers have got absolutely no excuse for ensuring toilet dignity and if they fail to do so they should be prosecuted by the Health and Safety Executive," she said.

According to HSE guidance, employers must provide "adequate" toilet and washing facilities "so far as is reasonably practicable", including enough facilities for the number of workers, separate bathrooms for men and women and a supply of toilet paper.

What are the toilet facilities like where you work? Let us know by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways:

Or use the form below

Your contact details

If you are happy to be contacted by a BBC journalist please leave a telephone number that we can contact you on. In some cases a selection of your comments will be published, displaying your name as you provide it and location, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. When sending us pictures, video or eyewitness accounts at no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.

Terms and conditions

The BBC's Privacy Policy

Related Topics

More on this story