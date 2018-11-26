Brexit blind dates: Watch the full series

What happens when two strong-minded individuals from opposite sides of the Brexit debate sit down for dinner?

To find out, the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has organised a series of blind dates.

On each of the five occasions, neither individual knew who they would be meeting.

So how did they get on?

Zara McDermott and Magid Magid

Watch what happened when Love Island contestant and ex-civil servant Zara McDermott went on a date with Lord Mayor of Sheffield Magid Magid.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch the best bits of Zara and Magid's date

Read their post-date reactions here.

Lord Winston and Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace

How did the unlikely pairing of Labour peer Lord Winston and former Big Brother contestant Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace fare?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch the best bits of Lord Winston and Aisleyne's date

Read their post-date reactions here.

June Sarpong and Perry McCarthy

Broadcaster June Sarpong campaigned for Remain. Perry McCarthy, the original Stig on Top Gear, is firmly opposed to the EU. Could they put their differences aside?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch the best bits of June and Perry's date

Read their post-date reactions here.

Ella Whelan and Stanley Johnson

How did the date between journalist Ella Whelan and Stanley Johnson, Boris Johnson's father and an ex-Conservative MEP, unfold?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch the best bits of Ella and Stanley's date

Read their post-date reactions here.

Dustin Lance Black and Ulrika Jonsson

Dustin Lance Black is an Oscar-winning screenwriter, married to Olympic diver Tom Daley, who believes the UK would be better off remaining in the EU. Television presenter Ulrika Jonsson staunchly believes in Brexit.

Were they all smiles on their date?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch the best bits of Ulrika Jonsson and Dustin Lance Black's date

Read their post-date reactions here.

Films produced by Emma Ailes and Esme Ash. Filmed and edited by Owen Kean and Mark Thompson.

Series online production by Adam Eley and Sarah Bell.

Follow the Victoria Derbyshire programme on Facebook and Twitter - and see more of our stories here.