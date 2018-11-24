Director Nicolas Roeg dies aged 90

Image copyright Getty Images

Director Nicolas Roeg, whose films include Don't Look Now and Performance, has died aged 90, his family says.

In a career spanning six decades, he was celebrated for his original and controversial film-making.

His 1973 psychological thriller Don't Look Now caused controversy for its graphic sex scenes.

Roeg also directed Mick Jagger in the crime drama Performance and David Bowie in the science fiction movie The Man Who Fell To Earth.

'Roeg bewitched and bewildered'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nicholas Roeg in London in 1991

Nicolas Roeg was one of the most original film-makers the UK has ever produced.

His early experience as a cinematographer brought a stunning visual quality to his work.

He often exasperated the critics and gained a reputation as being hard on his actors.

And he took a delight in jumbling scenes and time to both bewitch and bewilder his audiences.

Born in St John's Wood in north London in 1928, Roeg started in the film industry making tea and operating the clapper board at Marylebone Studios.

His directorial debut came in 1970 when he filmed Performance, sharing the director's role with Donald Cammell.

The explicit scenes of violence and drug-taking caused the film's release to be delayed by two years.