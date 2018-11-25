Pedestrian, 90, hit and killed by car in Cardigan
- 25 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 90-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car in Ceredigion.
The pedestrian was on the A487 road at Blaenporth, near Cardigan, when he was hit by a black Honda CRV on Saturday at about 14:45 GMT.
The car was travelling north from Cardigan towards Tan-y-groes at the time.
The man's next of kin has been informed. Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses.