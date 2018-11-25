Image copyright Google Image caption The A487 through Blaenporth is the main road between Cardigan and Aberystwyth

A 90-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car in Ceredigion.

The pedestrian was on the A487 road at Blaenporth, near Cardigan, when he was hit by a black Honda CRV on Saturday at about 14:45 GMT.

The car was travelling north from Cardigan towards Tan-y-groes at the time.

The man's next of kin has been informed. Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses.