Brexit: What will happen to the economy?

The Treasury is to publish its thoughts later on what Brexit will mean for the UK economy. The Daily Telegraph reports that it will predict £150bn in lost output over 15 years under no deal with the EU, with Theresa May's own plan costing £40bn.

All this comes as the prime minister continues to press the case for MPs to support her in the 11 December vote on her deal with the EU. She's visiting Scotland, where she will say she was "robust" in defending the rights of UK fishing during talks in Brussels. But the SNP claims the industry will be "sold out".

Meanwhile, the Commons Public Accounts Committee is warning of a "real prospect" of "major disruption" at UK ports in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

So, is winning over the Commons impossible for Mrs May? BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg takes a look. And, as ever, if you're feeling a tad overwhelmed by the morass of Brexit stories, try our simple guide to what's going on.

Trump-Putin meeting could be off after sea clash

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are due to meet at the fringes of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires later this week. But they might not. The US president has asked to see a "full report" on why Russia fired on and seized three Ukrainian boats at the weekend before he decides. "I don't want that aggression at all," Mr Trump said. Ukraine has also called Russia's actions off the coast of Crimea an "act of aggression", but Moscow says its territorial waters were entered illegally. Here's a 300-word guide to the clash at sea and what's behind it. And BBC Kiev correspondent Jonah Fisher analyses the situation.

Sydney hit by flash floods

Sydney had a month's worth of rainfall within just two hours on Wednesday. The resulting flash flooding and damage prompted more than 500 emergency calls. It's been described as the wettest November day in the Australian city since 1984.

Who gets the right to name places?

By Gary Nunn, in Sydney

In 2016, following a successful campaign, Queensland's Stradbroke Island, named after British explorers, reverted to its indigenous Australian name of Minjerribah (meaning Island in the Sun in the local Jandai language). The change reflected 20,000 years of connection to this land by the Quandamooka people, the traditional owners.

Australia's Northern Territory, which has the highest Aboriginal population, features the most famous renaming. Ayers Rock was renamed Uluru in 1993, becoming the territory's first official dual-named place, switching its colonial namesake (former South Australian Premier Sir Henry Ayers) to the language of its traditional owners, the Anangu people.

What the papers say

Back to Brexit, and the Daily Telegraph says Theresa May is planning to block publication of the full legal advice behind her deal. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail publishes a poll which, it says, shows people want MPs to get behind the PM. But the Sun reports she could lose the House of Commons vote by a margin of 200. Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror says the security bill for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new home could be £5m. And the Daily Star - perhaps unaware that Mrs May is a little busy at present - has asked her to back its campaign to "save" the Coronation Street character Sally Metcalfe from prison.

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Newsquest/Harriet Gordon

Lookahead

Today Members of the University and College Union at six English colleges are striking over pay.

12:00 Theresa May faces Jeremy Corbyn at Prime Minister's Questions.

On this day

1990 Margaret Thatcher tenders her resignation as prime minister to the Queen, after more than 11 years in Downing Street.

