Is the driving test getting more difficult?

A year since its biggest shakeup in two decades, what do we know about the driving test?

For more than 80 years, the driving test has been a rite of passage for many young adults on the path to independence. But while the principle has stayed the same, the test has frequently adapted to the country's changing roads.

Last December, there were changes to the practical side of the driving test in Great Britain.

Reversing around corners and "three-point-turns" were removed, while driving with a sat-nav and a longer test duration were introduced.

So what impact has that had, and what else do we know about the test?

1. Pass rates have remained steady

Since December 2017, when the changes were implemented, the pass rate has been 45.5%.

While the percentage of passes dropped below 46% for the first time since 2010, the rate has remained broadly the same as the rest of the 2017 average of 46.8%.

"The driving test was changed to make sure new drivers have the skills they need to help them through a lifetime of safe driving - not to make it harder," says the DVSA's Chief Driving Examiner, Mark Winn

"The old driving test spent a disproportionate amount of time on low-risk roads, such as housing estates, largely to access locations to carry out manoeuvring exercises. The changed manoeuvres, while testing the same skills, are more representative of what new drivers will encounter in their everyday driving."

In 1997, the practical test and theory test became separated, and the theory test also been adapted over the past two decades.

Statistics suggest that changes to the theory test since 2007 have had a greater impact on pass rates than changes to the practical test.

The changes saw the number of multiple questions increase from 35 to 50, and in 2012 new theory questions stopped being released online.

The theory test has had even more recent changes. In November this year, new hazard perception videos were added to include a variety of weather extremes, including snow and sleet.

2. It's easier to pass in less busy areas

London appears to be the worst place to do the test, with half of the city's test centres among the lowest pass rates.

"When it's more congested, there's a higher likelihood of coming across a challenging moment" says Jan Freeborn, a driving instructor based in London. "Driving in London, there are more challenging moments, so more opportunities for mistakes."

Bruce Johnston, a driving instructor from Haddington, East Lothian, a small town with one of the highest pass rates in Britain, agrees that experiencing more drivers on the road during a test can make it more difficult, but adds that driving in quieter areas has its own challenges.

"There is a lot of country road driving now in the test. There are narrower roads which can't fit two cars. It's all about anticipating what's around the corner."

These statistics only include driving test centres with entries of more than 1,000 in the past year, but some smaller centres - such as Golspie and Pitlochry - have pass rates of over 75%.

3. Men are better at practical, women at theory

The average pass rate for men on the practical test is 7% higher than for women.

Despite higher pass rates overall, men are involved in 57% of reported road accidents, according to government statistics.

When it comes to the theory test, women have a 5% higher pass rate.

4. Junctions are the biggest problems

For the past ten years, incorrectly observing traffic at junctions has been the top cause for failing learner drivers.

This has been closely followed by failure to use mirrors properly.

Top 10 reasons for failing 1. Observation at junctions 2. Checking mirrors 3. Control of steering wheel 4. Turning right at junctions 5. Safely moving from stationary position 6. Positioning of car on road 7. Stalling or accelerating quickly when starting 8. Response to traffic lights 9. Reverse park control 10. Response to traffic signs

Most people who pass will have at least one fault when driving, but some sail through without making any mistakes.

In 2017-18, 17,950 passed with no mistakes - that's just 1% of entrants.

5. Most people fail the first time

You're more likely to fail on your first attempt at the driving test than pass.

After your second attempt, pass rates decrease.

Last year, 15,000 people took the test for at least the sixth time, and their pass rate stood at 38%.

In 2016, the DVSA announced that England's 20 worst learner drivers had attempted the practical test more than 700 times between them.

The cheapest driving test costs £62, which would equate to £43,000 spent on tests for these drivers.

6. The test favours the young

Two-thirds of people sitting their test are 25 and under, and in terms of pass rates, they are the most successful.

For every age group after that, the test becomes more difficult.

While their pass rates are higher, younger drivers are more likely to get into accidents after the test.

Road safety charity Brake says that despite drivers aged 17-19 making up only 1.5% of UK licence holders, they are involved in 9% of fatal and serious crashes where they are the driver.