Publish Brexit advice, Labour urges PM

What's in the legal advice Theresa May received on her Brexit deal? Labour wants to know and is urging the prime minister to publish it in full. Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is also throwing his weight behind the demand, with some MPs suggesting the government doesn't want to admit the advice says the UK could be indefinitely tied to EU customs rules.

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox (who gave the advice) will make a statement to the Commons on Monday, ahead of the five-day debate leading up to the vote on Mrs May's deal beginning on Tuesday. But critics say this isn't enough and doesn't respect a vote last month requiring the government to lay before Parliament "any legal advice in full".

Labour is planning to initiate contempt of Parliament proceedings unless ministers back down, saying the UK risks a "constitutional crisis". But Mrs May says the advice is confidential.

It's set to be another dramatic and frenetic week of Brexit goings-on, so take a step back and look at the overall picture with our simple guide.

Windrush: Dozens of deportees not contacted

The Windrush scandal broke earlier this year, when it emerged that many people from Commonwealth countries living legally in Britain for decades had been wrongly classed as illegal immigrants and deported. Now the government says a task force set up to deal with the problem has made "no specific attempt" to contact 49 people deported to Ghana and Nigeria in 2017. The Home Office says assistance is available to people who have been affected. The BBC looks at the problems faced by the Windrush generation.

Don't underestimate UK, MI6's boss tells Russia

MI6's chief doesn't give many public speeches, but Alex Younger - the man known as "C" - will later warn Russia not to "underestimate" the UK's capabilities. Addressing students at the University of St Andrews, he will also describe the need for "fourth-generation espionage", combining human skills with technological developments.

Is the driving test getting harder?

For more than 80 years, the driving test has been a rite of passage for many young adults on the path to independence. But while the principle has stayed the same, the test has frequently adapted to the country's changing roads.

Last December, there were changes to the practical side of the driving test in Great Britain. Reversing around corners and "three-point-turns" were removed, while driving with a sat-nav and a longer test duration were introduced. So what impact has that had, and what else do we know about the test?

Read the full article

What the papers say

There's a lot of Brexit about. The Times reports that the DUP has "threatened to abandon" Theresa May in any confidence vote that is forced upon her should she lose the vote on her deal with the EU next week. The i describes the current situation as "Parliament versus Downing Street". Elsewhere, the Guardian publishes a survey of people from ethnic minorities, asking them about the extent of racism in the UK today. The Sun leads with a story suggesting Tracey Connelly, who was jailed for causing or allowing the death of "Baby P" - her one-year-old son Peter Connelly - in 2009, has been granted contact with her other children.

Daily digest

Climate change World "at a crossroads", warn senior figures as UN-sponsored talks begin

Yemen war Wounded Houthi rebels to be evacuated

'PM cheat sheet' Merkel's notes on Australia's leader cause amusement

Return of the ring Newly engaged couple thank New York Police Department

