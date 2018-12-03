Image copyright Carl Beech/Facebook Image caption Carl Beech's allegation sparked a £2.5m inquiry by Scotland Yard

A man who claimed he was the victim of an alleged VIP paedophile ring can now be named as Carl Beech.

A judge at Newcastle Crown Court has lifted an order barring publication of his name.

He had previously been known by the pseudonym Nick.

Mr Beech, who is 50, has been charged with 12 counts of perverting the course of justice and one count of fraud. He is due to stand trial next May.

He made allegations against the ex-chief of the defence staff, Lord Bramall, and politicians Sir Edward Heath, Lord Brittan and Harvey Proctor.

His claims led to a £2.5m inquiry by Scotland Yard - Operation Midland.

No action resulted from his allegations and the inquiry was closed.

Mr Beech was charged after Northumbria Police passed a file to the Crown Prosecution Service in September 2017.

He appeared at court via video link. He will stand trial on 7 May next year. No pleas have been entered.