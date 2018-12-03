Rare triple rainbow seen in Gloucestershire
A Gloucestershire village has been treated to the rare sight of a triple rainbow.
A regular rainbow happens when sunlight is refracted through raindrops, splitting the light into the spectrum of colours.
When rays of light are reflected three times within a rain drop, a triple rainbow is produced.
BBC Weather Watcher Gordon photographed the triple rainbow in the village of Frampton on Severn.
"I've never seen such a thing before," he said.
There have only been five scientific reports of triple rainbows in 250 years, says international scientific body the Optical Society.
The sight impressed Twitter users: