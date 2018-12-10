Image copyright Getty Images

The London Fire Brigade has been accused of failing to plan for a blaze on the scale of last year's Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people.

A lawyer for the fire's victims told the inquiry investigating the events of 14 June that the head of the brigade had brought the service into disrepute.

Dany Cotton was also accused of making "woefully ill-judged comments" when she appeared before the inquiry.

The brigade said it would be unfair to judge it before the hearing concluded.

In his closing statement to the inquiry, which is examining what happened when the fire broke out on 14 June 2017, Danny Friedman QC said there was "overwhelming evidence" the brigade had failed to plan for such a scenario.

He said it knew there was a risk of a high-rise fire which could require evacuation.

But he said that knowledge did not filter down to firefighters in a "terrible gulf between paper and practice."

Mr Friedman criticised Ms Cotton's "woefully ill-judged" comments and "defensive statements" when she gave evidence to the inquiry in September.

He said: "Not only were these comments insulting to the bereaved, survivors and residents, but they were irresponsible.

"They sent a wholly negative message about the LFB's capacity as an organisation to acknowledge its shortcomings and to make any real change in the future."

Phase two of the inquiry, which is due to begin early next year, will look at the refurbishment of the tower block, including the cladding and insulation.

It will also look at concerns and warnings residents expressed about the fire safety of the building before the fire.

Another barrister, Sam Stein QC, said Ms Cotton and her team had failed to consider the unfolding evidence.

"We suggest they are not fit to run the London Fire Brigade," said Mr Stein, who represents a group of survivors, bereaved and residents.

"This condemnation of the leadership of the fire brigade of London should not be taken to be an insult to those on the front line.

"No-one can or should forget the sheer bravery and determination of the individual firefighters who risked their lives in the Grenfell Tower."