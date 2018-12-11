Image copyright Getty Images

The Church of England has issued new advice about how to help transgender people mark their transition.

The guidance recommends the Affirmation of Baptism service is adapted to allow transgender Christians to celebrate their new sexual identity.

The service would see them addressed by their chosen name, not birth name.

It follows pressure at the general synod last year to go further in welcoming the transgender community.

In the past, the Church has been criticised for not doing enough to guard against transphobia, and for failing to eliminate the bullying of transgender pupils in faith schools.

But some conservative theologians argue that gender is assigned by God and should not be changed.

The Affirmation of Baptism service is not a second baptism and is traditionally intended for people who wish to make a renewed declaration of their faith.

The guidance emphasises that the Church "welcomes and encourages the unconditional affirmation of trans people, equally with all people, within the body of Christ, and rejoices in the diversity of that body into which all Christians have been baptized by one Spirit".

Image caption Reverend Dr Tina Beardsley said the new guidance was a "very good development"

The Reverend Dr Tina Beardsley is a retired healthcare chaplain and one of three trans clergy who were consulted on the guidelines.

She said the guidance was a "very good development" which gave clergy offering such services the official backing of the Church.

However, she expressed disappointment that it stopped short of offering a new service or blessing for transgender Christians.

"I think the guidance has been very emphatic about the unconditional welcome of trans people but it sounds as though it is slightly conditional," she said.

The guidance, approved by the House of Bishops, will be incorporated into Common Worship.

The Bishop of Blackburn Julian Henderson, who chairs the House of Bishops delegation committee, said: "We are absolutely clear that everyone is made in the image of God and that all should find a welcome in their parish Church.

"This new guidance provides an opportunity, rooted in scripture, to enable trans people who have 'come to Christ as the way, the truth and the life', to mark their transition in the presence of their Church family which is the body of Christ."

Would you like to mark your transition in church? You can share your views and experience by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk

You can also contact us in the following ways: