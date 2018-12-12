If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Three killed in France shooting

A gunman has killed three people in an attack near a Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg. The suspect, a 29-year-old man known to security services, is at large and believed to be injured. Twelve people were injured in the shooting, with six said to be in a serious condition. Grenades were found in a search of the flat in Strasbourg where the suspect lives.

The European Parliament, which is near where the shooting happened, was placed on lockdown, while France has raised its security alert level to "emergency attack". Here's how eyewitnesses have described the scenes in Strasbourg.

Is May about to face a confidence vote?

If 48 Conservative MPs submit letters saying they no longer support Theresa May, there will be a vote of no confidence in her leadership. But do critics of the prime minister's handling of Brexit have this much support? There is no confirmation but sources, including a cabinet minister, say they believe enough letters have been sent to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee. If this happens, a leadership challenge will be launched. Downing Street sources are playing down the prospect of an imminent move against Mrs May.

So far 27 Conservative MPs have confirmed they've sent letters. The latest to do so, former Environment Secretary Owen Paterson, wrote that the handling of Brexit had "eroded trust in the government". Former cabinet minister Damian Green, an ally of Mrs May, accused the letter senders of "monumental self-indulgence". BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg looks at whether a no-confidence vote is now likely.

And the most searched Google terms are...

Meghan Markle is the most-searched-for person on Google UK for the second year running, having married Prince Harry and announced her pregnancy during 2018. The most queried term overall was "World Cup". But there was another win for the Duchess of Sussex, as "royal wedding" and "royal baby" were the biggest news event trends.

'Worst year for US school shootings'

By Sean Coughlan, education correspondent

This year, 113 people have been killed or injured in school shootings in the United States. That's the sobering finding of a project to count the annual toll of gun attacks.

At the beginning of 2018, Education Week, a journal covering education in the US, began to track school shootings - and has since recorded 23 incidents where there were deaths or injuries. With many parts of the country having about 180 school days per year, it means, on average, a shooting once every eight school days.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Theresa May's political future comes under great scrutiny, with the Times reporting that Conservative colleagues are preparing to deal a "fatal blow" to her premiership. The Guardian says her grip on power is "slipping", while the Financial Times suggests a leadership contest may be imminent. And the Daily Mail's headline reads: "The vultures are circling." Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror leads on claims children as young as 11 are being used by gangs to sell the drug Spice.

Lookahead

12:00 Theresa May faces Jeremy Corbyn and other MPs at Prime Minister's Questions.

17:00 The European premiere of Mary Poppins Returns, starring Emily Blunt, Emily Mortimer, Ben Whishaw, Meryl Streep and Colin Firth, takes place at London's Royal Albert Hall.

On this day

1988 Two commuter trains collide in Clapham, south London, killing 35 people and injuring hundreds more.

