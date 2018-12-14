UK

The people's Christmas cards revealed

  • 14 December 2018

The Royal family has released their chosen photographs for their Christmas Cards this year.

But it's not only blue-bloods who have revealed lovely 2018 Christmas cards. Here are the efforts of some non-aristocratic families (and their pets) as well.

Please keep them coming in!

Image copyright Rosie Ashforth

Rosie Ashforth, 40, and her partner Kyle Hartigan, 35, from Bristol made a card starring them and their adopted animals. The horses are called Bear Spirit and Moo and they are accompanied by Beryl and Nessie.

Image copyright Victoria Harrild-Jones
Image caption Back row left to right: Bruce, Apollo, Nova, Boomer. Front row left to right: Mars, Aquila, Nellie, Skippy

Victoria Harrild-Jones, 40, used a photo of her Miniature American Shepherds for her Christmas Card this year. It may look like the puppies are in the middle of a blizzard but the photo was actually taken on their dining room table at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, and then photo-shopped.

Image copyright NaturalCraftPhotography.com
Image caption Willard, Melissa and Cataro

Willard, 29, and Melissa, 27, happy at home with their six-year-old pet cat Cataro in Boone, North Carolina.

Image copyright Chris Gardner
Image caption Left to right: Poppet, Casper, Diddy and Polo

Chris & Sam Gardner, both 50 and from Effingham, Surrey, have been making cards with their dogs for the last six years. Here their pets celebrate Christmas 2018.

Have you made a creative family Christmas card too? Send a picture to haveyoursay@bbc.co.ukor WhatsApp:+44 7555 173285

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways:

Or use the form below:

Your contact details

If you are happy to be contacted by a BBC journalist please leave a telephone number that we can contact you on. In some cases a selection of your comments will be published, displaying your name as you provide it and location, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. When sending us pictures, video or eyewitness accounts at no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.

Terms and conditions

The BBC's Privacy Policy

Related Topics