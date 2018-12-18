If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Green revolution?

Every home in England will have food waste collected weekly, under a new government waste strategy. People will also have to pay a returnable deposit on bottles, cans and disposable cups. Household recycling will also be made less confusing, with consistent labelling on packaging to tell consumers what they can recycle.

Green groups have broadly welcomed the plans, although they say much more detail is needed. At the moment, only about 35% of English households are obliged to put food waste in its own caddy, and some councils are likely to oppose the policy unless they are given extra funds to carry it out. Read more on the food waste plan.

Why is plastic waste recycling so confusing? Find out. Here we look at how a bottle return scheme would work and who would pay for it. Norway is one of the countries that already has one - read more about it.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

No deal and no confidence

Theresa May will hold her final cabinet meeting before Christmas on Tuesday morning where ministers will discuss whether to step up preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

Multiple warnings have come from on high about the dangers of no-deal - from the home secretary about safety, from the chancellor about public finances, and from the food and pharmaceutical sectors about supplies. What would no-deal look like? BBC Reality Check sets things out. And what is the rest of Europe doing to prepare?

On Monday night, Jeremy Corbyn tabled a motion calling on MPs to declare they have no confidence in Mrs May. That was dismissed by No 10 as "silly", leaving the Labour leader under pressure to go further and formally push for a no confidence vote against the government as a whole. That couldn't be so easily brushed aside and, if successful, could force a general election. Read more from our political editor on the parliamentary shenanigans.

Mrs May told MPs they would have the chance to vote on the Brexit deal in the third week of January - and by then she hoped to secure additional "political and legal assurances" to win over critics.

School safety

Cuts to the number of lollipop men and women near schools are "jeopardising lives", according to safety campaigners. BBC research shows the number funded by councils in Britain has fallen by almost a quarter in five years. Pressures on budgets are to blame, says the Local Government Association, with some councils encouraging parents and schools to step in and fund lollipop people themselves instead.

'It's inconceivable my brother killed himself'

By Michael Baggs, BBC Newsbeat reporter

Australian police have offered a $1m (£570,000) reward for information leading to a conviction for the murder of Scott Johnson. Other than the size of the reward, what makes the case stand out is that the 27-year-old University of Cambridge student was killed 30 years ago. His naked body was found at the bottom of North Head cliffs, a well known gay cruising ground in Sydney at the time. In 1988, police ruled his death was suicide - something his family never believed. It's now thought Scott's death wasn't an isolated case.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The papers' sketch-writers get stuck into both the main party leaders after yesterday's events in the Commons. In the Times, Patrick Kidd mocks Jeremy Corbyn's apparent indecision on whether to call for a vote of no confidence in Mrs May, saying the Labour leader thinks "tactics" are little mints in a box. The Guardian's John Crace writes that Mrs May is defending her Brexit negotiations "with ever diminishing success" and "is falling apart in front of our eyes". The precarious state of the retail fashion industry gets plenty of coverage. City AM and the Financial Times report that fashion stocks have taken a tumble across the board after a profits warning by the online clothing giant Asos. The Daily Mail describes companies as resorting to "panic sales" in a "desperate attempt to drum up business" before Christmas. Finally, the Sun declares we are a "nation in crisis" after news that eco-friendly tea bags are reportedly splitting and ruining cups of tea across the land.

Daily digest

Big Four Accountancy firms face major overhaul

China President says his country isn't seeking global dominance

Stroking babies Study says it provides pain relief

Oscars Is this the secret to predicting the winners?

If you see one thing today

Image copyright Student Chloe Long shared images taken at a Lancas

'I exposed racism at my university and got suspended'

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright PA

Porn bans: who decides what we see?

If you read one thing today

London killings: All the victims of 2018

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

Today Government sets out details of a new code of practice to tackle sexual harassment in the workplace

Today Three men due in court charged with throwing a banana skin onto a football pitch after Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored

On this day

1989 Labour abandons its support for trade union closed shops - a decision seen by many as a move away from its socialist roots

From elsewhere

Careers advice from the woman tackling racial inequality in the UK (Refinery29)

The British criminals moving to Pakistan to make a killing from heroin (Vice)

NHS spends millions on emergency admission risk tools - with no evidence of patient benefit (The Conversation)

China's hottest bachelors are animated characters (The Atlantic)