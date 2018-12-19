Image copyright Getty Images

It looks like the government's immigration system after Brexit will make the process for EU migrants the same as for people coming from the rest of the world.

Successive Conservative-led governments since 2010 have repeated a promise to try to reduce net migration to the "tens of thousands" - in other words, to less than 100,000. Net migration is the number of people coming to live in the UK, minus the number of people leaving to live elsewhere.

This figure has not been met since 1997, when net migration was about 50,000.

The most recent figures show that in the year to June 2018 net migration was 273,000.

In June 2016, the figure stood at 336,000.

While there has been a considerable fall in net migration from European Union countries since the referendum in June 2016, net migration from elsewhere (the type the UK currently has more control over) is at its highest level since 2004.

Who's leaving?

Since the Brexit referendum in 2016, all EU net migration has been decreasing but the biggest fall has been in numbers of people from the so-called EU8 - poorer than average countries that joined the bloc in 2004, such as Poland and the Czech Republic.

EU8 net migration was two-thirds (66%) lower in June 2018 than it was in June 2016.

Net migration from the EU15 - the older, more established and typically richer members - has fallen by 40% in the same period.

Migration from the two newest countries, Bulgaria and Romania, halved to 34,000 during that time.

In 2015-16, 19% of nurses joining the NHS were of EU nationality, while in 2017-18 this fell to 8%. Meanwhile, the percentage of nurses leaving the NHS with an EU nationality rose from 9% to 13%.

Where do EU migrants work?

The Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford looked at what proportion of jobs in different sectors were done by EU citizens.

It found about 7% of jobs overall were done by people from other EU countries. And that proportion was roughly the same across all levels of employment, from low- to very high-skilled roles.

But there was quite a lot of variation in the share of workers from EU countries once you look at different jobs, for example:

Basic construction - 34%

Cleaning - 19%

Food preparation - 14%

Construction - 11%

Basic hospitality - 11%

Personal care - 6%

Teaching - 5%

Shortage occupations

There is currently a cap on the number of general workers visas available each year.

Once this cap has been reached, a "points-based" system comes into play to decide who can and can't come into the country.

This system for non-EU migrants is used to prioritise who is awarded a visa. Points are awarded for a variety of things: English language skills, salary, profession, level of qualification and so on.

Employers must also show they've tried to find a suitable UK resident to fill the position first.

There is a shortage occupation list which can mean certain workers don't have to meet all these conditions, including the salary threshold.

At the moment, this is £20,800 a year for entry-level workers and £30,000 for experienced workers.

People who are awarded these visas are often then able to bring dependants with them too.

And doctors were excluded from the cap in the summer, meaning there is no limit to how many visas will be offered so long as applicants meet the other conditions.

But not every role for which there is high demand makes it on to this list.

Left-leaning think tank IPPR produced an analysis suggesting more than two-thirds of European migrant employees in health and social work would not be eligible for a visa under current non-EU rules.

