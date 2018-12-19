Image copyright Getty Images

As a competition watchdog finds millions have been exploited by companies' bad practices, customers are fighting back.

So, how can loyal customers avoid getting "ripped off" by companies?

BBC News website readers have been providing their solutions for keeping the costs down.

Research comparison websites

Carl Fleming, in Chester, says when he receives renewal letters, he goes to "a comparison website to get the best price". He adds: "Then, I call my current provider to see if they can match or beat the price. If they can, I stay. If not, I leave."

He finds most of the time companies will match the price that is quoted to them. Carl thinks customers should make the effort to secure the best deal possible.

"It's ridiculous that people not doing this should be given the best price automatically," he says.

Avoid automatic renewals

Josie Saunders, from Glastonbury, Somerset, says she has "developed a little routine for dealing with insurance renewals".

"I shop around every time, no matter how good the quote looks, and I always phone to speak to a person rather than buy online.

"This way, if it is not the cheapest quote but is my preferred company, I can make sure that they know about and beat the best price that I have been offered.

"I also insist that they do not allow automatic renewals.

"Over the years, I have found out the hard way that I have to take responsibility for this myself.

"The insurance companies only have their own interests at heart and will happily take whatever they can from their customers."

Go online for best deals

Kelsey Offord, in Weybridge, Surrey, says when she received her annual family travel insurance renewal notice, the cost was £280 for winter sports and worldwide cover for four people, £40 more expensive than last year.

She says: "The increase looked too high given I hadn't made a claim, so I typed the details into the insurer's website to get a quote, which came back at £160."

When she phoned the insurers to query the difference, she was told "to cancel my renewal notice and just set up a new policy online as online customers received better terms and a 25% discount".

As a result, Kelsey says, she paid £139, half her initial quote.

Say you are leaving

William de Grey, in Newbury, Berkshire, says after his one and only claim was turned down by his insurer of 50 years, he told them he may leave.

"When my renewal arose, I said I was thinking of leaving. At a stroke, they halved my premium," says William.

He adds: "The insidious reality is that those who are least able to question, for example the elderly and the infirm, are the ones being exploited."

Address loyalty of yesteryear

Steve, in Port Talbot, says he worries about the elderly and their sense of loyalty.

"I have recently reduced the home insurance of my very elderly in-laws from a renewal of £43 per month down to an all-singing-and-dancing £18 per month," says Steve.

"My in-laws held the belief that the person who sold them the policy 20-plus years ago would lose out. It's been a real battle getting them to change.

"Also, I suspect many elderly are not that comfortable with searching for better deals online - it can be an overwhelming experience.

"I'm keeping an eye on my elderly mum's home insurance. She is reluctant to change, like she won't entertain changing her utilities for a cheaper deal."