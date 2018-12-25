Image copyright PA

The Royal Family has greeted hundreds of well-wishers after attending the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge left the service - on the Queen's estate in Norfolk - with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Charles.

The Duchess of Cornwall missed church due to a heavy cold.

The Duke of Edinburgh also stayed at home - but is said to be in good health.

Image copyright AFP/ Getty Images Image caption Meghan and Prince Harry greet the crowds as they leave the church service

BBC correspondent Charlotte Gallagher said there were "huge cheers" for the Royal Family as they arrived - especially the Queen.

Many of those gathered had brought bouquets of flowers and called out "Merry Christmas" as the royal party went past.

The son of the Princess Royal, Peter Phillips, attended with his daughters Savannah and Isla followed by Princess Beatrice and Peter's wife Autumn Phillips.

Behind them were Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank; the Earl and Countess of Wessex with their children, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn; and Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and Zara and Mike Tindall.

Image copyright PA Image caption Crowds at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk

Image copyright AFP/ Getty Images Image caption Princess Eugenie of York and her husband Jack Brooksbank married in October

Image copyright PA Image caption Autumn Phillips and Princess Beatrice were among the royal party

Image copyright PA Image caption Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall had their second child this year

Image copyright PA Image caption The Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, James Viscount Severn and the Earl of Wessex arriving at the service

Tariro, aged 7, got up at 3:00 GMT to get a good view of the royals arriving.

Speaking to the BBC, she said the Queen was her favourite because "she is always wearing the crown with beautiful jewels".

Her twin sister Tatenda said she was looking forward to seeing the Duchess of Sussex whose "elegant dresses" she admired.

