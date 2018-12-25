UK

Royal Family attend Sandringham Christmas church service

  • 25 December 2018
Royal Family arriving Image copyright PA

The Royal Family has greeted hundreds of well-wishers after attending the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge left the service - on the Queen's estate in Norfolk - with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Charles.

The Duchess of Cornwall missed church due to a heavy cold.

The Duke of Edinburgh also stayed at home - but is said to be in good health.

Duchess of Sussex Image copyright AFP/ Getty Images
Image caption Meghan and Prince Harry greet the crowds as they leave the church service
Duchess of Cambridge Image copyright PA

BBC correspondent Charlotte Gallagher said there were "huge cheers" for the Royal Family as they arrived - especially the Queen.

Many of those gathered had brought bouquets of flowers and called out "Merry Christmas" as the royal party went past.

The son of the Princess Royal, Peter Phillips, attended with his daughters Savannah and Isla followed by Princess Beatrice and Peter's wife Autumn Phillips.

Behind them were Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank; the Earl and Countess of Wessex with their children, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn; and Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and Zara and Mike Tindall.

The Queen Image copyright Reuters
Crowds at Sandringham Image copyright PA
Image caption Crowds at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
Princess Eugenie of York and her husband Jack Brooksbank Image copyright AFP/ Getty Images
Image caption Princess Eugenie of York and her husband Jack Brooksbank married in October
Autumn Phillips and Princess Beatrice Image copyright PA
Image caption Autumn Phillips and Princess Beatrice were among the royal party
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall Image copyright PA
Image caption Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall had their second child this year
The Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, James Viscount Severn and the Earl of Wessex Image copyright PA
Image caption The Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, James Viscount Severn and the Earl of Wessex arriving at the service

Tariro, aged 7, got up at 3:00 GMT to get a good view of the royals arriving.

Speaking to the BBC, she said the Queen was her favourite because "she is always wearing the crown with beautiful jewels".

Her twin sister Tatenda said she was looking forward to seeing the Duchess of Sussex whose "elegant dresses" she admired.

Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionTatenda, aged seven: 'I like Meghan... she wears elegant dresses'

Pictures copyright Press Association

More on this story