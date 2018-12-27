Image copyright PA

A 20-year-old British cruise ship entertainer is missing after going overboard on Christmas Day, operator Royal Caribbean has said.

The US Coast Guard said it was searching for Arron Hough, who went missing from the Harmony of the Seas.

The vessel was 267 miles northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, at the time.

Mr Hough's talent agency Russell Smith Associates tweeted that it was shocked and saddened by the news concerning the graduate of London's Urdang Academy.

The college tweeted that staff were praying for Mr Hough and his family.

A Royal Caribbean spokesman confirmed a member of the entertainment team had not reported to work as scheduled on Tuesday, with the ship en route to Philipsburg, St Maarten.

"We are saddened to report that after a review of the ship's closed-circuit camera footage, he was observed entering an area on Deck 5 at around 4am and was not seen again," the spokesman said.

"Local authorities were notified and a ship-wide search for the crew member was conducted.

"Our care team is providing support to the family and friends of our colleague, and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time."

The US Coast Guard said: "Missing is Arron Hough, 20, of the United Kingdom. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Juan received a notification from the cruise ship stating a crew member went overboard Tuesday."

Russell Smith Associates tweeted in July that Mr Hough would be joining the cast of Grease The Musical.

Harmony Of The Seas is on a seven-night tour that departed Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on 23 December, calling at St Maarten, San Juan, Puerto Rico and Haiti.