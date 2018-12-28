More than 1,100 people have been recognised in the New Year Honours list.

The majority of recipients are people who have undertaken outstanding work in their communities. But here are some of the better-known faces.

Twiggy

Occupation: Model, actress, singer

Honour: Damehood for services to fashion, the arts and charity

Quote: "It's a very nice, warm feeling, and obviously I am very honoured. The hardest thing has been keeping it a secret.

"I'm a very proud Brit, I feel I'm an ambassador for Britain, I always have... My only sadness with this is my mum and dad aren't here to know. They'd have been so proud."

Michael Palin

Occupation: Actor, writer and documentary maker

Honour: Knighthood for services to travel, culture and geography

Quote: "That exposure to travellers has taught me a lot about the importance of understanding other people's points of view and learning from other people's lives and other people's cultures, as well as them learning from ours...

"[I] may just have a quiet celebration, just myself and a glass of Horlicks and then go to bed."

Gareth Southgate

Occupation: England football manager

Honour: OBE for services to football

Quote: "I'm an incredibly proud Englishman so having had the opportunity to have represented my country as a player more than 50 times and then to manage the team at a World Cup has been an absolute privilege.

"I hope that everybody that has supported me throughout my career feels pride in the fact that I've received this honour because I wouldn't be in this position without that help and guidance."

Alastair Cook

Occupation: Former England cricket captain, most capped Test player

Honour: Knighthood for services to cricket

Sophie Okonedo

Occupation: Actress, credits include Hotel Rwanda and Undercover

Honour: CBE for services to drama

Margaret Atwood

Occupation: Novelist, author of The Handmaid's Tale

Honour: Joins the Companions of Honour for services to literature

Geraint Thomas

Occupation: Cyclist, winner of the 2018 Tour de France and BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Honour: OBE for services to cycling

Quote: "2018 will always be a year I remember for everything I achieved... This is the icing on the cake and I am so grateful to everyone who played a part in helping me get recognised once again.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing what 2019 has in store, as we look to create more history as a team."

Geva Mentor

Occupation: England netball player, Commonwealth games gold medal winner

Honour: CBE for services to netball

Nick Mason

Occupation: Musician, Pink Floyd drummer

Honour: CBE for services to music

Thandie Newton

Occupation: Actress, credits include Crash, Westworld and Line of Duty

Honour: OBE for services to film and charity

Julia Donaldson

Occupation: Children's author, creator of The Gruffalo

Honour: CBE for services to literature

Quote: "I am delighted to receive this honour and regard it as an acknowledgement of the dedication of all those who work in the world of children's books...

"I also want to take this occasion to highlight how the access of children throughout our country to reading and libraries is endangered with libraries shutting and the jobs of many professional librarians lost."

Gillian Wearing

Occupation: Artist, winner of the Turner Prize

Honour: CBE for services to art

Harry Kane

Occupation: Footballer, England captain and Tottenham Hotspur striker

Honour: MBE for services to football

Quote: "I'm extremely proud... and obviously thankful to all my team-mates, all my coaches at Tottenham, England... all the staff, the guys as well - without them I wouldn't be scoring the goals and getting these accolades."

Philip Pullman

Occupation: Author of His Dark Materials trilogy

Honour: Knighthood for services to literature

Quote: "I was very surprised and honoured to be offered a knighthood. I believe the profession of letters should be recognised as having a proper place in the life of the nation...

"Many people I admire, such as Quentin Blake, Ellen MacArthur, Chris Hoy, Jacqueline Wilson, Nicholas Hytner, Jocelyn Bell Burnell, Bryn Terfel, Ray Davies, Mary Beard - far too many to list - have been happy to accept a knighthood or damehood, and I am proud to be in their company."

Chris Packham

Occupation: Naturalist and TV presenter

Honour: CBE for services to nature conservation

Quote: "Maybe the silent have spoken, maybe a terrified fox, a wounded harrier or a trapped badger whispered and this is their thanks."

Nicola Benedetti

Occupation: Violinist, winner of the Queen's Medal for Music

Honour: CBE for services to music

Quote: "I am very grateful to receive this honour and hope only to take this opportunity to further my fierce commitment to providing enrichment, inspiration and variation to the education system and communities of the UK.

"I am more resolved than ever to challenge what it means to teach music well, and to reinforce my advocacy for arts and culture."

