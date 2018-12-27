Image copyright Adolf Ingi Erlingsson Image caption The accident happened on Iceland's ring road in the south of the country, near the sand plain Skeidararsandur

Three British tourists, including a child, have died after their vehicle crashed while crossing a bridge in Iceland.

The vehicle - a 4x4 - was carrying seven British people when the accident happened at around 9:30 GMT on Thursday, Icelandic Police said.

The other passengers in the car have been critically injured.

The Toyota Land Cruiser crashed through a railing on a one-lane bridge in southern Iceland.

It then fell around eight metres onto a river bank.

According to local media, the crash happened on the Núpsvötn bridge on Iceland's ring road between the town of Kirkjubæjarklaustur and area of Skaftafell, which is part of the Vatnajökull National Park beauty spot.

The four people injured were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, police said. Two of the injured are children.

Sveinn Kristjan Runarsson, Chief Superintendent of south Iceland Police said of the injured: "We haven't been able to talk to them about what happened".

He said it was not clear whether the seven people were related.

'Horrible'

One of the first people on the scene was tour guide Adolf Erlingsson, who told the Associated Press: "It was horrible.

"The car seemed to have hit the ground many metres from where it stopped. We struggled getting everyone out."

Image copyright PA Image caption A police car blocks off part of Route 1 - Iceland's main ring road around the country

Mr Erlingsson told BBC News: "Somehow, the driver must have lost control of the car and it just went through the railing and crashed down onto the bank.

"It's kind of sandy, there's no rivers so it wasn't submerged in water. It just landed there on a sandy bottom and flipped over and was totally destroyed."

He said he got out of his van and went to see if he could help.

"The car was a total wreck. When I got there four people were out of the car, one of them deceased. Then there were three people trapped in the car.

"The driver was alive and trapped more or less under the dashboard. We were trying to get the people out of the car and helping them, it was a very difficult situation."

He said he spoke to some passengers who were "semi-conscious", adding: "I tried to talk a bit to the driver to calm him down."

