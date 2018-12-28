Image copyright Adolf Ingi Erlingsson Image caption The accident took place on a 200-300 metre bridge over the area of Núpsvötn on Iceland's ring road

The three British tourists killed in a car crash in Iceland were two women in their 30s and a baby, police have confirmed.

They were travelling in a Toyota Land Cruiser on Thursday when it crashed through the barrier of a bridge and fell eight metres onto a river bank.

Four others in the car - including two children - were seriously hurt.

Police have said the two women belonged to two families, who were travelling around the country on holiday together.

The baby who died was less than a year old.

The two men in the car were brothers, while the two injured children were aged seven and nine. All four were airlifted to hospital.

Those involved in the crash are of Indian heritage and the Indian Embassy in Iceland said on Twitter it was in touch with officials.

The accident happened at around 9:30 GMT on Thursday on Iceland's national ring road - also known as Route 1 - in an area called Núpsvötn, between the town of Kirkjubæjarklaustur and Skaftafell.

The area is a popular destination for tourists, and the families were heading east on the road towards the Vatnajökull National Park - which is home to the largest glacier in Europe as well as waterfalls and mountains.

In their statement released on Friday, police said: "The cause of the accident is unknown and under investigation by the police and the investigative committee for transport accidents.

"It is clear that the car was driven past the cameras at Hvolsvollur early that same morning.

"The car was driven to the east, along the Sudurlandsvegur road, and seems to have turned on the bridge with the result that it went on top of the railing of the bridge, to the right, following it for a short distance and then turned over off the rail and the bridge.

"There, the car fell down on the ground beneath the bridge."

Chief Superintendent Sveinn Kristjan Runarsson previously said the road was not thought to have been icy, but humidity could have made the bridge's surface - which is made of steel - slippery.

Image copyright PA Image caption A police car blocks off part of Route 1 on Thursday

One of the first people on the scene was tour guide Adolf Erlingsson, who told BBC News he believed the driver had lost control.

Describing the bank that the car fell down onto, Mr Erlingsson said: "It's kind of sandy, there's no rivers so it wasn't submerged in water. It just landed there on a sandy bottom and flipped over and was totally destroyed," he said.

He added that he got out of his van and went to see if he could help emergency services.

"The car was a total wreck. When I got there four people were out of the car, one of them deceased. Then there were three people trapped in the car.

"The driver was alive and trapped more or less under the dashboard. We were trying to get the people out of the car and helping them, it was a very difficult situation."

The UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office previously said it was providing assistance.