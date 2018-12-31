More Border Force boats to patrol Channel

Two UK Border Force boats will be redeployed from overseas to patrol the Channel in response to recent migrant crossings, the home secretary has said.

Sajid Javid said the operation was "both about protecting human life, but also about protecting our borders".

Mr Javid earlier chaired a meeting with the National Crime Agency and Border Force after agreeing a joint action plan with the French interior minister.

Since November, a total of 239 people have reached the UK by boat.