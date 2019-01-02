Image copyright Getty Images

Rail fares have increased by an average of 3.1% in England and Wales - and almost 3% in Scotland - despite a raft of issues on the network in 2018.

The rail industry says 98p of every pound spent on a ticket is invested back into the network.

But Wednesday's price hike was called "yet another kick in the wallet" by campaign group Railfuture.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said the government had made a "record investment" in rail.

He also announced that a new railcard extending child fares to 16 and 17-year-olds will be available ahead of the new academic year in September.

A discount railcard for 26 to 30-year-olds will go on sale from 12:00 GMT.

Fares in London will stay the same after a decision by Mayor Sadiq Khan to freeze Transport for London prices.

Protests against rises elsewhere are expected outside stations across the country from rail unions, politicians and campaigners.

The rise in England and Wales - the highest since January 2013 - will see the price of some annual season tickets go up by more than £100.

Analysis from the Labour Party of more than 180 routes claimed that since the Conservatives came into power in 2010, the average commuter is paying £786 more for their annual season ticket.

The increases come despite one in seven trains being delayed by at least five minutes in the past 12 months - the network's worst performance since September 2005, according to the Press Association

Chaos caused by new timetables from Northern and Govia Thameslink added to problems of extreme weather, strikes and signal failures hitting routes across the country.

Shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald said the latest increases were "an affront to everyone who has had to endure years of chaos on Britain's railways".

Around 45% of fares are regulated by government, and capped at July's retail price index inflation figure - 3.2%.

Other increases are decided by the train companies.

The government has said that fares could rise in line with a lower index of inflation if unions agree that rail workers' wages also increase at a lower rate.

'Value for money?'

The UK's railways are predominantly funded by customers' fares: last year's figures from the Office of Rail and Road show they yield £9.7bn, while the government provides £6.4bn - excluding loans from Network Rail.

However, almost a third of the government funding was given specifically to the HS2 high-speed rail project.

Rail, Maritime and Transport union general secretary Mick Cash said fare payers are being "battered by the toxic combination of gross mismanagement and profiteering".

And campaign group Transport Focus said only 45% of passengers were satisfied with the value for money of their tickets.

Chief executive Anthony Smith said "the rail industry cannot be short of funding" thanks to passenger contributions, adding: "When will this translate into more reliable services that are better value for money?"

Mr Grayling said the government's investment into the network will help passengers get the "frequent, affordable and reliable journeys they deserve".

The Department for Transport has also commissioned former British Airways chief executive Keith Williams to carry out a review of Britain's railway network - including fares.

