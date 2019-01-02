Image copyright Getty Images

A UK ticket-holder has scooped a jackpot of nearly £115m in the New Year's Day EuroMillions draw.

The National Lottery said the win is the fourth biggest in UK history and follows a series of big British lottery successes in recent years.

A further 10 UK players have each pocketed £1m after the Millionaire Maker codes on their tickets were picked.

The winning numbers were 01, 08, 11, 25, 28, with Lucky Stars 04 and 06.

Tuesday's ticket-holder matched all seven numbers to take a total jackpot of £114,969,775.70.

It comes after builder Andrew Clark from Boston, Lincolnshire, was last month revealed as the winner of a £76m EuroMillions jackpot. He found his ticket tucked in the visor of his van six weeks after the draw.

The largest EuroMillions prize in the UK of 2018 - and the third biggest win of all time - was £121m to an anonymous ticket-holder in April.

The biggest lottery prize in UK history is the £161m EuroMillions jackpot won by North Ayrshire couple Chris and Colin Weir in 2011.

In August 2012, Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Haverhill, Suffolk, won more than £148m.

EuroMillions is played in nine countries - the UK, Austria, Belgium, France, the Irish Republic, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland - with ticket-holders trying to win a share of the same jackpot.