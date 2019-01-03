If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

China lands craft on Moon's far side

China has announced it's landed a spacecraft on the far side of the Moon for the first time. The unmanned Chang'e-4 probe will study the surface geology, in what state media has described as "a major milestone in space exploration".

The far side of the Moon - often called the "dark side of the Moon" - can never be seen from Earth because of what's called "tidal locking". This means the Moon takes the same amount of time to rotate on its own axis as it takes to complete one orbit of Earth. So it's not actually dark - just unseen from Earth.

It's thought the Moon could become a source for minerals and energy. Here's why China is so interested in going there.

Two men held over Channel migrant crossings

A 33-year-old Iranian man and a 24-year-old British man have been arrested on suspicion of arranging the "illegal movement of migrants" across the English Channel. The National Crime Agency said they had been held in Manchester on Wednesday. It is being reported that Home Secretary Sajid Javid has requested help from the Royal Navy amid concern at a rise in Channel crossings using small vessels.

Firms 'finding it hard to get staff'

The British Chambers of Commerce says more companies than ever before are having problems recruiting staff. They are also being squeezed by higher prices and a slowdown in sales, its survey of 6,000 firms found.

The leader promising to heal a nation

By Fergal Keane, Africa editor

Men and women, old, young and very young - beaming babies were held above the crowd - gathered at the airport in Jimma, Ethiopia, to witness the arrival of a political sensation. "We are so very happy," an elderly man shouted above the military band. "It is like a renaissance. We have waited so long for this."

Then Abiy Ahmed was among us, descending the steps of his plane to cheers, testing the nerves of his security detail as he reached into the crowd to kiss a baby here, embrace an old man there. I was conscious of an extraordinary fusion between the driven energy of an individual and the hope of a nation. Africa has rarely seen anyone like him.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Daily Telegraph leads on a report that the home secretary has asked the Royal Navy to use patrol vessels, sailors and aerial surveillance to search for people crossing the Channel in small boats, amid fears some could drown. Meanwhile, the i says a breath test to detect cancer is being trialled in the UK, a development the Daily Mail claims could replace current screening programmes and save thousands of lives. The Times says universities face a "credit crunch", having borrowed heavily to attract students. And the Daily Star warns that an "Icelandic blast" of cold weather is set to hit the UK.

Lookahead

10:00 Environment Secretary Michael Gove gives a speech at the Oxford Farming Conference on the effect of Brexit on agriculture.

20:00 Second-placed Manchester City host leaders Liverpool in the Premier League.

On this day

1977 Former Home Secretary Roy Jenkins announces he is leaving UK politics to become president of the European Commission.

