If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright Getty Images

Calm down about screen time, parents told

Over the Christmas holidays, parents might have noticed that their offspring tend, when not otherwise employed, to spend rather a lot of time looking at smartphones and tablets. But the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) has found no evidence that "screen time" has a toxic effect on health.

However, experts say it's important that gazing at social media, video footage and so on shouldn't replace activities such as sleeping, spending time with family and friends and exercising. And the RCPCH recommends staying off devices for an hour or so before bedtime, as the blue light they emit can disrupt secretion of the body's sleep hormone melatonin.

Overall, parents need to establish "age-appropriate boundaries" for children's screen use, it adds. This is harder than it sounds, though, according to one Oxford University expert.

US shutdown: House votes to end it, but will Trump agree?

The US House of Representatives, which has a Democrat majority, has voted to end a partial government shutdown. But Republican President Donald Trump looks set to veto the move, having said he would reject any budget agreement measure that fails to provide funding for the wall he wants to build on the US-Mexico border.

New House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, said the money wouldn't be made available. Here's a look at the impact the shutdown is having.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Are gangs taking prison jobs?

A senior police officer has told the BBC he has "strong suspicions" that criminal gangs are getting members prison service jobs in order to smuggle drugs and other banned items to inmates. Assistant Chief Constable Jason Hogg, who leads on prison intelligence for the National Police Chiefs' Council, said the "threat" needed managing. The government admits such infiltration "can happen" but says better search techniques, including the use of X-ray scanners, will help.

How far would you go to save the planet?

By Marie Jackson

"I make a really conscious effort not to buy any meat or fish," says 25-year-old Charlotte. "Buying vegetarian or vegan food is not particularly tough but eating out is trickier when it looks so tempting - and I do eat a prawn curry at a restaurant.

"Avoiding cow's milk is not hard - I already drink soy milk, prefer my coffee black and recently discovered chocolate oat milk. I tried vegan parmesan for the first time, and was pleasantly surprised that it tasted like the real thing and even melted."

Read the full article

What the papers say

Image copyright Metro, Daily Expres

The son of radical cleric Abu Hamza is pictured on several front pages, including those of Metro, the Daily Mirror, the Daily Express and the Daily Telegraph, after his arrest by police investigating the murder of a security guard. Imran Mostafa Kamel, 26, has been charged with possessing a firearm at the location of the stabbing in Mayfair, central London. Elsewhere, the Guardian says almost 1,000 police officers from England and Scotland are to train for deployment in Northern Ireland in case of disorder in a no-deal Brexit situation. And the Daily Star reports that the tower block used in the BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses is being turned into upmarket flats.

Daily digest

Chaos prevention Gatwick and Heathrow to get anti-drone equipment

Brexit Universities warn no deal is "biggest-ever threat"

Ed Sheeran US jury to decide if singer copied Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On

Quiz of the Week Which gallery is hanging stolen art?

If you see one thing today

An ancient betrayal that resonates today?

If you listen to one thing today

The enduring appeal of John Steinbeck

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

The women who banned alcohol

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

12:00 French President Emmanuel Macron holds his first cabinet meeting of the year, as ministers debate what to do about the "yellow vest" protests that have affected much of the country.

19:45 The FA Cup's third round gets under way, with League Two side Tranmere Rovers hosting the Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur.

On this day

1967 Donald Campbell is killed as he attempts to break his own water speed record in his jet-powered boat, the Bluebird K7, on Coniston Water, Cumbria.

From elsewhere

The refugee babies born with nowhere to call home (National Geographic)

Der Spiegel's cracked mirror (The Atlantic)

How Calouste Gulbenkian became the richest man in the world (Spectator)

Ten easy ways to reduce your plastics use in 2019 (Guardian)