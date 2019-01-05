Image copyright Getty Images

Actress Emma Watson says she is "optimistic" about a "fairer future" for women - a year after backing an initiative to combat sexual harassment.

In an Instagram post, the British star said she has been "so inspired" by the achievements of Time's Up.

More than 300 actresses, writers and directors launched the project last January in the wake of allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Its fund provides legal help to US women targeted in the workplace.

Watson, who starred in the Harry Potter films and Disney's Beauty and the Beast, is pictured wearing a Time's Up T-shirt in her post.

She wrote: "From my sisters in the film industry to the activists and campaigners around the world who have supported us, I've been so inspired by the way people have reached out to each other, shared experiences and advice, and organised together as part of this movement for change.

"Gender equality can only become a reality if we harness the transformative power of solidarity across professions and across borders.

"There's still a long way to go, but the achievements so far make me optimistic for a fairer future. 2018 was just the beginning."

As of December, Time's Up had attracted $22m (£17m) in donations, and the services of hundreds of volunteer lawyers.

Watson, 28, has been a prominent supporter of the organisation in the last year.

In February, she also donated £1m to a UK version of the campaign, and at the Oscars ceremony a month later, showed off a fake Time's Up tattoo - complete with typo - on her arm.