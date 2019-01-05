Image copyright AFP Image caption The two British soldiers are reported to have been attacked in the Deir al-Zour province in Eastern Syria

Two British special forces soldiers have been seriously injured in an Islamic State attack in Syria, the BBC understands.

British special forces are believed to be operating in Syria but the Ministry of Defence would not confirm this.

Social media reports said the two British soldiers were attacked by a missile near the town of Deir al-Zour.

They were reportedly evacuated by American forces. A Kurdish fighter is also thought to have been killed.