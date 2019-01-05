Two British soldiers injured in Islamic State attack in Syria
- 5 January 2019
Two British special forces soldiers have been seriously injured in an Islamic State attack in Syria, the BBC understands.
British special forces are believed to be operating in Syria but the Ministry of Defence would not confirm this.
Social media reports said the two British soldiers were attacked by a missile near the town of Deir al-Zour.
They were reportedly evacuated by American forces. A Kurdish fighter is also thought to have been killed.