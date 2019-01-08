If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Anna Soubry: MPs write to Met Police chief over 'Nazi' abuse

Conservative MP and prominent anti-Brexit campaigner Anna Soubry was called a "Nazi", "scum" and a liar by protesters outside Parliament on Monday. Now more than 50 of her fellow MPs have written to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick expressing "serious concerns about the deteriorating public order and security situation".

The group, from different parties and including Remain and Leave supporters, says some protesters "have increasingly engaged in intimidatory and potentially criminal acts" against MPs. Downing Street said the incident involving Ms Soubry had been "unacceptable" and politicians "should be free to do their jobs without any form of intimidation".

Brexit: MPs try to limit government's no-deal financial powers

MPs who oppose the UK leaving the EU without a deal will later try to limit the government's powers to raise certain taxes and take other financial steps in the event of this happening. An amendment to the Finance Bill, which enacts the Budget, is intended to demonstrate the strength of opposition to a no-deal Brexit. Several senior figures back the move, but International Trade Secretary Liam Fox called it "irresponsible".

Meanwhile, business minister Richard Harrington told the BBC's Newsnight he was prepared to resign to stop the possibility of a no-deal Brexit. But Conservative MP and leading Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg writes in the Daily Telegraph that the public's mood has "hardened" against the agreement the prime minister reached with the EU.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg looks at what - if anything - has changed regarding Theresa May's Brexit situation since before Christmas. Check how up to speed you are on events, by attempting our Brexit quiz.

England 'needs millions of homes'

The charity Shelter says three million social homes must be built over the next 20 years. It argues that £11bn a year can be saved and used for this purpose if tenants are moved from high-cost privately rented homes to social housing. The government said providing high-quality housing was a "priority".

Can apps really help you sleep better?

By Suzanne Bearne, technology of business reporter

As more people invest in their mental health, with concepts such as "mindfulness" infiltrating the public consciousness, the market for self-care apps is booming. There are 4,000 of them on Apple's App Store and Google Play, with about $122m (£96m) spent globally on the top 10 apps in this category in 2018, up from $53m in 2017, according to research.

But is there a tension at the heart of this trend? A growing number of studies show a link between excessive use of digital gadgets and obesity and mental health problems, particularly among children. And a consistent piece of advice is that we shouldn't use smartphones and tablets right before bedtime.

There's much reaction to the government's 10-year plan for the NHS in England, published on Monday. The Daily Mail leads on news that some doctors' appointments could be carried out via video link, while the i focuses on the drive to overcome staffing shortages. The Daily Mirror says the plan is "doomed to failure" unless this is addressed. Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph reports that EU and UK officials are discussing the prospect of extending Article 50, which would delay Brexit - the government says it has no intention of doing this. And the Sun says Coleen Rooney, the wife of footballer Wayne Rooney, is "furious" over his arrest for "public intoxication" at a US airport last month.

Kim Jong-un North Korea's leader visits China for talks with Xi Jinping

Avalanches At least seven people killed after high snowfall in Austria, Italy and Germany

Tech rivals Samsung adds Apple's iTunes to smart TVs

'Too old' to love Author faces backlash after comments on women over 50

Today The annual Consumer Electronics Show - the world's largest consumer technology gathering - opens in Las Vegas.

20:00 Tottenham host London rivals Chelsea in the first leg of their EFL (Carabao) Cup semi-final.

2001 The High Court rules that the identities and whereabouts of the two boys who murdered toddler James Bulger in 1993 are to be kept secret for the rest of their lives.

