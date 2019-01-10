If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Jaguar Land Rover to cut thousands of UK jobs

Vehicle manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover will announce later that it is cutting up to 5,000 jobs from its UK workforce, amid what industry insiders are calling a "perfect storm" for the company. A slump in Chinese sales and diesel sales, as well as concerns about UK competitiveness after Brexit, are behind the decision, according to BBC business editor Simon Jack.

The redundancies are part of a £2.5bn cost-cutting plan. Management, marketing and administrative jobs are expected to be hardest hit, but some production workers may be affected. Jaguar Land Rover has 40,000 employees in the UK. We take a look at what's been going wrong for the company.

Corbyn: General election answer to Brexit 'deadlock'

Theresa May is trying to persuade MPs to back her Brexit agreement with the EU ahead of next week's Commons vote. But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will say later that, if the "deadlock" can't be broken, a general election should be held. He will argue that only a government with a "renewed mandate" will win public support for any deal.

The prime minister is trying to win some Labour MPs over to her plan by offering more safeguards on environmental protections and workers' rights. Thursday's Brexit debate will focus on agriculture and employment.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be in Downing Street for talks with Mrs May. He's expected to warn that a disorderly Brexit will be damaging for the 1,000 Japanese firms with operations in the UK.

Polling guru Sir John Curtice looks at what voters want MPs to do next about Brexit. And here's our very simple guide to all the issues.

'Worst Christmas trade in decade' for shops

The word from the high street was already that last Christmas was bad for trade. Now the British Retail Consortium has confirmed it was the worst December performance by shops since 2008. On a like-for-like basis, UK retail sales decreased by 0.7% from December 2017, it added.

How not to fail at new year's resolutions

By Edwina Langley, BBC Three

New year's resolutions are believed to date back 4,000 years to the ancient Babylonians. At the start of a new year, Babylonians would vow to the gods that they would settle their debts, and, in return, the gods would offer support for the year ahead. The Babylonians' new year, however, started in March, arguably a more uplifting time of year to address self-improvement than in cold, cruel January.

What the papers say

Commons Speaker John Bercow's decision to allow a vote over MPs' powers regarding a potential Brexit plan B - which the government lost - dominates some front pages. The Daily Mail declares Mr Bercow was "out of order", while the Sun's headline calls him "Speaker of the devil". Meanwhile, the Guardian says Theresa May's power is "ebbing away" as the debate on her Brexit deal continues. But the Financial Times reports that the prime minister is ready to offer MPs a veto on the Northern Ireland backstop. Away from Brexit, Metro speculates as to the size of the divorce payout awaiting Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man.

Daily digest

Jayden Moodie stabbing Police find car believed to be involved in murder of 14-year-old

Harvey Weinstein Ashley Judd's sexual harassment claim against Hollywood mogul dismissed

Lorry driver arrest Man, 42, questioned after 27 suspected migrants found in back of vehicle

'Bye-bye' Trump walks out of shutdown talks with Democratic leaders

CES 2019 "Award-winning" sex toy for women withdrawn from show

Stalin's purge of Soviet doctors

Sir David Attenborough on storytelling

The brutal secret of school sport initiations

Lookahead

09:30 Transport Secretary Chris Grayling is expected to face complaints over rail fare rises when he answers questions from MPs.

22:45 Fiona Bruce hosts BBC One's Question Time for the first time, having taken over from David Dimbleby.

On this day

1979 Prime Minister James Callaghan flies back into strike-torn Britain denying claims the country is in "chaos".

