Meghan made patron of National Theatre

The Duchess of Sussex has been made patron of the National Theatre as well as three other organisations.

Meghan's first sole royal patronages will champion education, women's employment and animal welfare.

She has taken on honorary roles with Mayhew, Smart Works, and the Association of Commonwealth Universities, Kensington Palace said.

A royal patronage can help promote the profile of good causes on to the national stage.

The Duchess has already met with women who have benefited from Smart Works, a charity which helps long-term unemployed and vulnerable women get back into work.

Mayhew is an animal welfare charity which helps cats and dogs through community initiatives and veterinary care.

The Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) describes itself as the world's first and oldest international university network, which supports the development of higher education across the Commonwealth.

Buckingham Palace said that "patronages generally reflect the interests of the member of the Royal Family involved."

Meghan Markle made her name as an actress, campaigner and blogger before marrying Prince Harry in May 2018 and was best known for playing lawyer Rachel Zane in US TV drama Suits.

She started campaigning for gender equality at an early age, writing to the then US first lady, Hillary Clinton, at the age of 11, lamenting a washing-up liquid's TV ad strapline: "Women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans."

Within a month, manufacturers Procter and Gamble had changed the word "women" to "people".

Kensington Palace said in a statement: "The Duchess is delighted to become patron of both national and grassroots organisations that are part of the fabric of the UK, and is very much looking forward to working with them to bring wider public attention to their causes."

Skip Twitter post by @KensingtonRoyal The Duchess of Sussex will become Patron of four organisations that reflect the causes and issues with which she has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare. pic.twitter.com/tU9QWDlPyH — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 10, 2019 Report

The Queen passed on two patronages - the National Theatre and the ACU - to the Duchess.