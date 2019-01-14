If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

May's final push

The Commons vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal is now less than 48 hours away. On Monday, she'll warn those thinking of rejecting it that if they do, Parliament is more likely to stop Brexit from happening altogether than allow the UK to leave the EU without a deal. Overriding the referendum result would, the PM will argue, do "catastrophic harm" to trust in politics.

Despite those pleas - and a few critics seemingly falling reluctantly into line - expectations are still that the PM will lose Tuesday's vote. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he'll start moves to trigger a general election if that is indeed the case. There are also reports that a group of MPs are working on a way to wrest control of the process and bring forward legislation that would make no-deal illegal. Laura Kuenssberg looks at the options open to Mrs May.

With Brexit crunch time looming, BBC Reality Check looks at whether no-deal would lead to traffic chaos on UK roads. And the BBC News website's Europe editor examines the impact such an outcome would have on UK citizens living in the EU.

Wood burners beware

Monday sees the launch of the government's Clean Air Strategy, aimed at cutting pollution and reducing the number of preventable deaths it causes. The strategy includes a commitment - without giving many details or a timeline - to significantly reduce levels of the most harmful particulates by 2030 "across much of the country". How will that be done? Well, the headline moves include tough restrictions on wood-burning stoves and open fires, and new regulations to require farmers to use low emission techniques.

Green groups are unhappy at the lack of detail and say the strategy proposes nothing new to tackle roadside dirty air. The World Health Organisation, though, has praised the ambitious targets it sets.

Find out how polluted your street is - scroll down and pop in your postcode - and see what BBC Reality Check thinks about clean air zones.

Jailed mother

British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is due to start a hunger strike on Monday in protest at her captivity. Her husband says she'll initially refuse food for three days, but will consider extending that if her demands to see a doctor - to examine lumps in her breast and other health issues - are not met. The mother-of-one was jailed for five years in 2016 after being convicted of spying, which she denies. The British government has repeatedly called for her release.

Plus...

Beyond Brexit, what else is coming up this week?

Has Trump turned his back on Europe?

By James Naughtie, BBC News

For generations, American presidents have saved some of their warmest words for their European colleagues. They came to the Berlin Wall and spoke of freedom - and, after it fell, they spoke of a new era of co-operation with a rebuilt Europe. But in the era of Donald Trump, leaders across the continent now know that those days have gone. With every visit to Europe and every White House tweet about the cost of Nato or EU tariffs, this president makes it clear that he believes Europe is more often an impediment than an ally.

What the papers say

"Twenty-Four Hours To Save Brexit" is the main headline in two of the papers. One of them, the Daily Express, says Theresa May will spend the day "racing against the clock" to rescue her EU divorce deal.

For the Guardian, it is the most important week of her premiership - but as defeat looks likely, the Daily Mirror says she could be gone "within days". Reports of a plot by backbenchers to take control of the Brexit process if she loses are, however, greeted with scepticism in the Financial Times. One Tory MP tells the paper the story seems "very helpful to Number 10".

Elsewhere, several papers discuss the news that the Royal College of Physicians is to ask its members for their views on assisted dying. One unhappy doctor tells the Daily Mail assisted dying is just "the thin edge of the wedge", but campaign group Dignity in Dying welcomes the poll.

And finally, the Sun reports that sloppy errors have been found to blight the vast majority of CVs.

