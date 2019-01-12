UK

Protester held over Parliament incidents

  • 12 January 2019
Protesters outside St James's Park Tube station, where the arrest took place Image copyright BBC News

Protester James Goddard has been arrested in connection with incidents outside Parliament on Monday.

Police said a man in his 30s was arrested outside St James's Park Tube station in central London just before midday.

He is being held on suspicion of a public order offence.

BBC home affairs correspondent Daniel Sandford said Mr Goddard's supporters said he had been about to hand himself in at a London police station.

A Met Police spokesman said Mr Goddard was currently in police custody and was being taken to a central London police station.