Protester held over Parliament incidents

Image copyright BBC News

Protester James Goddard has been arrested in connection with incidents outside Parliament on Monday.

Police said a man in his 30s was arrested outside St James's Park Tube station in central London just before midday.

He is being held on suspicion of a public order offence.

BBC home affairs correspondent Daniel Sandford said Mr Goddard's supporters said he had been about to hand himself in at a London police station.

A Met Police spokesman said Mr Goddard was currently in police custody and was being taken to a central London police station.