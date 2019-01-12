Protester held over Parliament incidents
Protester James Goddard has been arrested in connection with incidents outside Parliament on Monday.
Police said a man in his 30s was arrested outside St James's Park Tube station in central London just before midday.
He is being held on suspicion of a public order offence.
BBC home affairs correspondent Daniel Sandford said Mr Goddard's supporters said he had been about to hand himself in at a London police station.
A Met Police spokesman said Mr Goddard was currently in police custody and was being taken to a central London police station.