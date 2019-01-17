If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Time to talk?

Theresa May survived a vote of confidence on Wednesday - thanks to Northern Ireland's DUP - and is now trying to talk to MPs from all sides in the hope of finding a way out of the Brexit impasse. She says she wants to approach the discussions in a "constructive spirit" but, as always, it's not straightforward.

Jeremy Corbyn has refused to join talks unless the threat of a no-deal Brexit is ruled out. Others are also bringing their own demands to the table - both the SNP and Lib Dems want a second referendum to be seriously discussed. Why won't Mr Corbyn play nice? BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg says there are many within the Labour movement who don't want Brexit to happen at all, so he's aware he'll anger them if he's seen to be too willing to facilitate it.

What we don't know, Laura continues, is where Mrs May might be willing to compromise - and that's been the problem all along. Some of her ministers are in favour of agreeing to keep the UK in some form of customs union - what's that? - to get Labour on board. Others want a "managed no deal" - in which the UK pays its divorce bill and then, over a two-year period, constructs a series of side deals with the EU on specific issues, rather than trying to come up with a whole new comprehensive plan.

Will the EU help Mrs May? Here's what our Europe editor Katya Adler thinks. And if it won't, how else could the deadlock be broken?

'Planetary health diet'

"It's time to dream of a good world." That's the message from scientists who've devised what they say is the ideal diet to protect the environment, make us all healthier and feed a global population due to rise to 10 billion by around 2050. The "planetary health diet" would require a huge shift in habits, cutting drastically - but not banning altogether - the amount of meat and dairy products we eat. We're talking a burger a week and a steak a month. You can still have a couple of portions of fish and chicken a week, but the rest of your protein should come from nuts and legumes. And fruit and vegetables should make up half of every plate of food.

Not sure you're ready to make the shift? Try the clever tool in our story, which lets you see the environmental impact of the foods you currently eat.

School success

A state school in one of London's poorest boroughs is aiming to send 41 students to Oxford and Cambridge Universities this year - a success rate to rival some of the top-performing private schools. Nearly all of the pupils at Brampton Manor in Newham who received Oxbridge offers are from ethnic minority backgrounds, while two-thirds will be the first in their family to attend university.

Why are the Chinese buying fewer cars?

By Robin Brant, BBC China correspondent, Shanghai

If you're selling Cadillacs in China, it helps that the US president is driven around in one. Cao Chenyi, the boss of a Cadillac dealership near Shanghai, told me that customers know that Donald Trump's presidential limousine is made by the US carmaker. He says they like the prestige. But Mr Cao's had a bad year. Demand dropped 30% in 2018. He's had to shut five of the 11 dealerships his family business owned. Almost half, gone. "The sales on every new vehicle is causing us to lose money. Basically the more we sell the more we lose," he says.

What the papers say

The papers wonder what on earth is next in the Brexit drama. The Sun is angry with Jeremy Corbyn, saying his decision to "duck" an invitation to talks with Theresa May has "deepened" the crisis. The Daily Mail agrees, claiming "wrecker Corbyn" is "playing politics" by spurning the prime minister's move. The Daily Mirror, though, welcomes his stance, insisting the PM "must show she is ready to make concessions... if she is sincere about making progress". In the Guardian's view, that's unlikely because Mrs May has "imprisoned herself in a narrow, parochial view of what Brexit means, conditioned by an irrational attachment to the Tory right". The Times says there is "dismay among senior ministers at Mrs May's decision to put herself at the head of efforts to forge a cross-party alliance". One of the unnamed ministers feels the "charmless" prime minister is ill suited to the "delicate diplomacy" required.

Daily digest

Housing market Outlook "worst for 20 years"

Hotel attack Death toll rises to 21

Police misconduct Watchdog "bringing the wrong cases"

Cyber skills GCHQ sets up all-female classes

Lookahead

Today Trial begins of Arif Ansari, BBC Asian Network's head of news, who's accused of breaching the anonymity of one of the Rotherham sex abuse victims

Today First two of the Masters snooker quarter-finals - the other two are tomorrow

On this day

1983 The BBC airs Britain's first breakfast news programme, Breakfast Time, hosted by Frank Bough and Selina Scott

