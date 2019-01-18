Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Witness Roy Warne: 'There was a huge collision'

The man who helped free the Duke of Edinburgh from his Land Rover after his crash has described how he saw the vehicle "careering" across the road.

Prince Philip, 97, was not injured in Thursday's crash, also involving a Kia, and is recovering at Sandringham.

A nine-month-old baby in the Kia was uninjured. The driver, a 28-year-old woman, had cuts while a 45-year-old female passenger broke her wrist.

Witness Roy Warne said the duke asked about their welfare after the crash.

Mr Warne was driving home when he saw the car roll and end up on the other side of the road.

He said the duke was "obviously shaken" but managed to stand up and ask how the others involved in the crash were, he said.

Mr Warne told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I saw it careering, tumbling across the road and ending up on the other side.

"It would take a massive force [to have done that]."

He said that after seeing the crash, on the A149 near Sandringham: "I went to the other car. There was a baby in the back and, with another man, we got the baby out.

"Then I went to the black car to help and realised it was the Duke of Edinburgh."

The two women in the Kia were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn to be treated for the broken wrist and cuts to the knee, and were later discharged. The duke saw a doctor as a precaution.

Norfolk Police said it was standard policy to breath test drivers involved in collisions and both had provided negative readings.

The incident will be investigated "and any appropriate action taken", the force added.

Asked if Prince Philip was trapped, Mr Warne replied: "Yes, he was. I asked him to move his left leg and that freed his right leg and then I helped him get out."

He said he couldn't remember what the duke had then said, but added that "it was nothing rude".

"He was obviously shaken, and then he went and asked if everyone else was all right," said Mr Warne.

Asked if the duke had then thanked him for getting him out of the car, Mr Warne said: "No, but he wasn't being discourteous. He had other things on his mind, I'm sure."

Mr Warne said there was "a little bit of blood" and that a member of what he described as the royal entourage gave him a wipe for his hands, adding "a lot of people arrived very quickly".

Prince Philip, seen driving here in May 2018, was not taken to hospital

One of the two women involved in the crash had a broken arm, Mr Warne believes.

"They were very shaken and one of them was the mother of the child and she was quite upset," he said.

Norfolk County Council was already due to discuss safety issues on the road - described as a "rat run" by one local - before the crash took place.

The authority is expected to lower the maximum speed limit from 60mph to 50mph and approve installing average speed cameras on the road.

