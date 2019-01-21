Image caption Archbishop Welby: "It's not something to make a great song and dance about"

The Archbishop of Canterbury says he prays in tongues early every morning.

The Most Rev Justin Welby described his experiences of worshipping in languages he did not understand as "not usually an immensely ecstatic moment".

The leader of the Church of England also said that he expects to hear messages and prophecies from God through others.

Both phenomena are closely associated with people attending Pentecostal and charismatic worship.

Speaking to Christian radio station Premier, Archbishop Welby said: "In my own prayer life, and as part of my daily discipline I pray in tongues every day - not as an occasional thing, but as part of daily prayer."

He added: "It's not something to make a great song and dance about.

"Given it's usually extremely early in the morning it's not usually an immensely ecstatic moment because I'm sort of 'urrgh' - struggling."

In the interview, the archbishop also said he had been encouraged by messages people believe to be given to them by God, often known as 'words of knowledge'.

He said: "I expect to hear from God through other people with words of knowledge or prophecies.

"An awful lot of those come in - some of them, shall we say, we read them and think I'm not entirely sure about that, and others I think 'oh yes, I can sense there being something of the spirit of God in that'."

The Bible refers to speaking in tongues on numerous occasions, including Jesus foretelling "those who believe… they will speak with new tongues".

Before becoming a priest in the Church of England, he was a member of Holy Trinity Brompton, in west London, where speaking in tongues and "words knowledge" are not uncommon practices.

In his New Year's sermon he encouraged the public to go into 2019 "in a spirit of openness towards each other" after the "struggles and divisions of recent years".

He added that people "disagree on many things, and we are struggling with how to disagree well".