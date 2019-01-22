Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Duke has warned over the impact of the ivory trade and wildlife trafficking

The Duke of Cambridge is to interview naturalist Sir David Attenborough about his work at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Kensington Palace said he will focus on the "urgent challenges facing the next generation of environmental leaders".

Sir David was given a Crystal Award for his leadership in environmental stewardship at the gathering on Monday.

Accepting the award, the veteran broadcaster urged leaders to come up with "practical solutions".

The Blue Planet and Dynasties narrator, 92, said: "We can create a world with clean air and water, unlimited energy and fish stocks that will sustain us well into the future. But to do that, we need a plan."

Prince William has described Sir David as having "the single most important impact in my conservation thinking".

He has met Sir David many times, and invited him to Kensington Palace last week ahead of their on-stage conversation in Davos.

In a BBC tribute programme marking Sir David's 90th birthday in 2016, the duke called him a "national treasure".

He added: "I used to love, and I still do, but when I was a young boy, used to love turning on the television and watching David's programmes and really feeling like I was back out in Africa or I was learning about something magical and almost out of this planet."

The duke said: "There is something very reassuring about seeing David Attenborough on BBC One doing his documentaries. It is part of the national psyche now."

Image copyright ITV Image caption The Queen and Sir David came together last year for an ITV documentary

Sir David turned 90 in the same year as the Queen, and paid his own tribute at her official birthday celebrations at St Paul's Cathedral.

They also took part in an ITV documentary last year which looked at the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy project.

Sir David and the Queen, who were born just weeks apart, chuckled over a forlorn-looking tree in the Buckingham Palace grounds which the Queen suggested had been "sat on" at a garden party.

When Sir David suggested climate change might lead to "all kinds of different trees growing here in another 50 years", the Queen quipped: "It might easily be, yes. I won't be here though."

Prince William, who is patron of the Tusk conservation charity, has in the past warned over the impact of the ivory trade and wildlife trafficking.

In 2016, he urged the UK government to push ahead with a total ban on the ivory trade in a bid to protect elephants.

He also voiced concerns that the African elephant may have disappeared from the wild by the time his daughter Princess Charlotte is 25.