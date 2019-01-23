If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Brexit delay likely, says George Osborne

With MPs looking for alternatives to Theresa May's Brexit deal, former Chancellor George Osborne has joined the debate over what could happen next. He says that delaying leaving the EU to beyond 29 March is now the "most likely" option, adding that the UK must choose between a no-deal Brexit or no Brexit at all for the moment.

Mr Osborne, who edits London's Evening Standard newspaper and campaigned for Remain during the referendum, said the prime minister should tell business that a no-deal Brexit is not an option.

The House of Commons votes on Mrs May's amended plan next Tuesday. The prime minister says the "right way" to rule out a no-deal Brexit is to back her.

Here's a guide to MPs' amendments to Mrs May's plan. And here's our potted look at all the Brexit issues.

Snow and ice: Met Office warns of disruption

It's cold in the UK, with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning of low-level disruption. Temperatures were expected to plummet to -12C in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, overnight, and police say driving conditions in North Yorkshire are "incredibly bad". Meanwhile, snow and ice on Scottish roads meant 125 crashes on Tuesday, according to Police Scotland. Check how the weather's looking where you are.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Emiliano Sala: Search for footballer's plane to resume

Police say the chances of newly signed Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala surviving after the plane he was on went missing near Alderney, in the Channel Islands, are "slim". But search-and-rescue efforts are resuming. The 28-year-old Argentine striker was one of two people on board a Piper Malibu plane that lost contact on Monday. Cardiff's chief executive said the club had been left in shock and Mr Sala's father said he was "desperate". Here is a profile of Mr Sala.

Can you ever be best friends with an ex?

BBC Three

"I met my ex - the great love who shoved my heart in a blender - at university," writes Marie-Claire Chappet. "He was instantly attractive in that maddeningly generic way: tall, dark and handsome. We were a one-night stand that somehow turned into a friendship, that somehow turned into a relationship.

"We were together on and off for three years after we graduated, with weekends of coupled-up bliss spent holed-up in his London flat, punctuated by fierce arguments about commitment. Our break-up was as convoluted and protracted as our time together: full of false starts and regretful make-ups."

Read the full article

What the papers say

The i leads with the EU warning that a no-deal Brexit would threaten the future of the Irish border. The Guardian reports that companies are pressing the "panic button", with Sony, Dyson and others moving their headquarters from the UK. Meanwhile, Metro says that footballer Emiliano Sala texted his former teem-mates at Nantes FC in France with the words "The last goodbye" before his plane went missing. And the Times reports that a nationwide IT breakdown in the court system could lead to "thousands" of criminals going free.

Daily digest

Zimbabwe protests Troops accused of "systematic torture"

National Television Awards Ant and Dec emotional after best presenter win

Proton-beam therapy UK teenager with brain cancer one of first to have treatment

Asante McGee "My abusive relationship with R. Kelly"

If you see one thing today

'I prefer a steam engine to an iPhone'

If you listen to one thing today

The best and worst new TV and streaming shows

If you read one thing today

Image copyright PA

A week in the life of a murder detective

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

16:00 Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay is questioned about Brexit negotiations by the Lords Committee on the European Union.

19:45 Manchester City visit Burton Albion for the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final, having won the first leg 9-0.

On this day

1973 US President Richard Nixon appears on national television to announce "peace with honour" in Vietnam, bringing to an end his country's longest war.

From elsewhere

Syrians stuck in squalid exile (Guardian)

The Greek island where people live longer than just about anywhere else (Washington Post)

Drone footage reveals hundreds of abandoned Turkish chateaux (Dezeen)

How do you write an X? (Daily Mail)