Image copyright EPA Image caption Snow fell in London on Tuesday

A weather warning of icy conditions has been issued for most of the UK following snowfalls across parts of the country on Tuesday.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for likely low level disruption, valid until 11:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Motorists are being warned to be extra careful of hazardous driving conditions.

Temperatures hovered around freezing for much of the country on Tuesday as rain, sleet, hail and snow fell.

Travellers also faced disruption due to the icy conditions.

Snow slowed commuters down on Scotland's major motorways on Tuesday as Police Scotland reported 125 road crash incidents since early morning.

Forecasters predict the coldest night of the winter so far with temperatures expected to plummet to -12C in Braemar.

In England, motorists in the High Wycombe area of Buckinghamshire reported treacherous surfaces, with many having to abandon their vehicles and continue their journeys on foot.

Image copyright Henry Young Image caption The view in Hazlemere, Bucks at around 17:00 GMT on Tuesday

Six flights were cancelled from Manchester Airport on Tuesday morning and other passengers were delayed as aircrafts were de-iced.

Belfast International Airport's runway reopened after being closed for two hours due to "heavy snowfall" but there are delays to several flights.

Elsewhere in Northern Ireland, the Met Office said that "higher routes such as Glenshane Pass and parts of the M2" are among the roads worst affected.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Snow also fell in Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday

The Met Office has warned of ice on some roads, pavements and cycle paths, as well as an increased risk of slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Image copyright Garry Cornes Image caption A bus skidded and mounted the pavement in Cairntoul Drive, Knightswood, Glasgow but no one was hurt

The warning applies to most of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and much of western Scotland.