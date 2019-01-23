Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Snow dusted trees near Rochdale in northern England

Evening rush-hour commuters are being told to expect icy conditions and allow more time for journeys in large parts of the UK, as temperatures drop.

A Met Office yellow warning for ice is in place from 18:00 GMT on Wednesday until 11:00 GMT on Thursday.

The warning covers much of Scotland and northern and eastern England.

The Met Office said temperatures would fall below freezing across most of those areas overnight, with some sleet and wintry showers expected.

It has warned of ice on some roads, pavements and cycle paths, as well as an increased risk of slips and falls.

Met Office meteorologist Martin Bowles said those travelling on Wednesday evening and on Thursday morning should allow more time for journeys and take extra care on untreated roads and pavements.

BBC weather presenter Mel Coles said that overnight an area of showers will move from Scotland into northern England and the Midlands.

She said there could also be some snow, mainly over higher ground.

Sunrise in the Lancashire town of Bacup

Icy conditions caused travel disruption to some parts of the country earlier on Wednesday.

The worst-affected area was north-west England, where flights and rail services were hit by delays and cancellations.

The runway at Liverpool Airport was temporarily closed due to icy conditions while passengers using Manchester Airport also faced delays because of thick freezing fog.

Merseyrail said there was severe disruption to its services caused by ice preventing electricity from reaching the trains. It said services had now returned to normal, with the exception of replacement buses operating between Hooton and Ellesmere Port.

Icy conditions also caused a number of incidents on motorways earlier on Wednesday in the North West, with the M61, M53 and M6 all affected.

In Wales, Dyfed Powys Police said it had received "several reports" of crashes due to ice while North Wales Police said snow was causing "treacherous" conditions.

There was a serious crash in Neath Port Talbot and a 10-car crash in Swansea on Wednesday morning.

The Divis Mountain area of Belfast was one many places in the UK to see snow

The wintry weather didn't deter this runner in High Wycombe

