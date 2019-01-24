If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Shutdown: Trump delays State of the Union address

With the partial US government shutdown almost into its sixth week, Republican President Donald Trump has said his annual State of the Union address to Congress is being postponed. This follows Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi withdrawing his invitation to speak until services fully re-open.

The shutdown's been caused by a row over funding for Mr Trump's planned wall on the border with Mexico. We look at the impact it's having on the US.

UK calls for 'urgent' response to antibiotic resistance

Overuse of antibiotics is a problem. It's making making infections harder to treat and leading to thousands of deaths every year from drug-resistant superbugs.

With that in mind, the government says it's aiming to control and contain antimicrobial resistance - a term covering drug resistance in bacteria, viruses, parasites and other infections - by 2040. It also wants to cut the use of antibiotics in humans by 15% over the next five years.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said antimicrobial resistance was "as big a danger to humanity as climate change or warfare" and needed "an urgent global response". Here's an explanation of how it works.

Brexit: Jargon-busting and May's next move

Article 50. Transition period. Customs union. Backstop. They're terms we hear every day, but how clearly explained are the details of Brexit issues? Well, there's no excuse to be in the dark any longer. Have a look at the BBC's Brexit jargon-busting guide.

As for upcoming events, Theresa May will meet union leaders in Downing Street later to discuss her amended Brexit plan. And Chancellor Philip Hammond will tell industry leaders that the UK is a "great place to do business". His speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, comes a day after Sony announced it was planning to move its European headquarters from the UK to the Netherlands to avoid disruptions caused by Brexit.

Real Madrid tops football's rich list

There are six Premier League clubs in the latest top 10 of world footballing earners. But the top spot, according to the auditing firm Deloitte, goes to Spain's Real Madrid. Its revenues for the 2017-18 season were €750.9m (£674.6m), putting it ahead of Barcelona in second and Manchester United in third.

Why a 27-year row over a name may be about to end

By Paul Kirby

Greece's parliament is poised to make a historic decision on Thursday night and expectation is high that it will back a deal to rename its northern neighbour. If Greek MPs agree, the country that called itself Macedonia at the break-up of the former Yugoslavia will be called the Republic of North Macedonia.

It has taken 27 years of talks amid protests that continue to this day. But the agreement has been backed by a referendum in Macedonia, and it has now reached its final stage in Athens.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Times reports that drug companies are to be paid to develop antibiotics to be held in reserve to prevent the rise of resistant superbugs. The Daily Telegraph says Labour is pushing to postpone Brexit in the event of no deal being agreed by Parliament. Meanwhile, several front pages show the face of Jack Shepherd, the fugitive convicted of killing Charlotte Brown in a speedboat, who has been arrested in Georgia.

Could the future be rubbish-free?

Lookahead

09:30 Figures on family spending for 2018 are released by the Office for National Statistics.

19:45 Tottenham are away to Chelsea in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final, with Spurs defending a 1-0 lead from the first leg.

On this day

1961 Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe divorces her husband, playwright Arthur Miller, after less than five years of marriage.

