Queen: People should come together

The Queen has urged people to "respect different points of view" and to come "together to seek out the common ground". While the monarch, as head of state, stays neutral on political matters, BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell said there was little doubt that she was "sending a message" about the highly contentious Brexit debate.

In her address to mark the centenary of the Sandringham Women's Institute, the Queen praised "patience, friendship, a strong community focus", and recommended "never losing sight of the bigger picture".

MPs vote again next Tuesday on Theresa May's plans, with the UK set to leave the EU without a deal on 29 March unless the impasse ends.

Brexit: Push for more generous no-deal offer

Meanwhile, some EU member states are pushing for the organisation's no-deal legislation to be more generous to the UK, the BBC's Adam Fleming reports. The European Commission has proposed "bare bones" arrangements on aviation and road haulage. But some countries want to give UK hauliers the right to operate within the EU, and for UK airlines to be able to offer connecting flights within the EU.

Back in the UK, Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd has said she wouldn't rule out resigning in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Here's our really simple guide to all matters Brexit.

US shutdown: Senate rejects bills to reopen government

The longest US government shutdown in history continues, with the Senate rejecting two bills aimed at ending it. Republican legislation garnered 50 votes and a Democratic alternative garnered 52 - they needed to be backed by 60 senators to pass. The bills' failure means 800,000 federal workers will miss another payday today.

The situation follows a row over the funding of President Donald Trump's planned wall on the border with Mexico. Here are seven charts explaining the project.

The unexpected secrets of laughter

By Prof Sophie Scott, University College London

US President Donald Trump was greeted with laughter in September when he told the UN that he had accomplished more than "almost any administration" in his country's history. Mr Trump admitted that he "didn't expect" that reaction - but that it was "just fine".

It was one example of the many reasons people laugh - and most of them are not because somebody is being particularly funny. Laughter is primarily a form of bonding. We are 30 times more likely to laugh if we are with others than if we are alone.

What the papers say

Images of former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond, who has been charged with attempted rape, appear on several front pages. Mr Salmond says he is innocent of all charges against him. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports that fugitive speedboat killer Jack Shepherd is using legal aid to fund an appeal against his conviction while fighting extradition from Georgia with "£15,000 lawyers". The Daily Mirror adds that Shepherd lived the "high life" while on the run. And the Times interprets the Queen's call for "common ground" as a "sign of royal nervousness" over the divisions caused by Brexit.

Daily digest

Food allergies Tougher labelling law to prevent deaths

Angel sharks Rare fish found living off Wales

Matthew Flinders Australia explorer's remains discovered in HS2 dig

Quiz of the Week Whose raspberry might be golden?

The real pirates of the Caribbean

Lookahead

15:00 The UN Security Council meets to discuss the impact of climate-related disasters on international peace and security.

19:45 The FA Cup fourth round starts with Bristol City hosting Bolton Wanderers, with Arsenal at home against Manchester United at 19:55.

On this day

1971 General Idi Amin seizes power in Uganda, taking over from President Milton Obote, who led the country to independence in 1962.

